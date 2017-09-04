Texas Proves That MSM Reporting On America Being A Country Divided Is A Lie

The media has been seeking to divide Americans for as long as I can remember now. Long before Hurricane Harvey or the election of President Trump. But they’ve really stepped up their efforts. The devastation in Texas however has laid waste to the media’s divisive siren call. Race doesn’t matter when something like this storm hits. It’s Americans helping Americans and we are all part of the human race.

I’m submerged in the news cycle every day for my work. Most Americans are also caught up in the 24/7 news propaganda wars. And that’s what it is… a lying narrative that’s meant to have us at each other’s throats and to rip this country apart. Race, gender, age and culture are all being used against us in an effort to foment hatred and chaos. That is until something like a massive hurricane slaps us back into the real world. It shouldn’t take such tragedy and suffering to remind us of who and what we are, but it seems it does.

As John Nolte put it at Breitbart, “Basically, the media fabricates the following: that old white men (i.e. Trump supporters) are desperate to hold on to their privilege at the expense brown, black, gay, female, and young Americans. And for this reason, every brown, black, gay, female, and young American must vote Democrat.” That’s exactly right. It’s the politics of anger and jealousy and Marxists use it to recruit disaffected Americans and poison their ideology and view of the world. It’s communism’s biggest weapon… to convince people that they are oppressed and victimized and that they must rise up and burn it all down. It’s nothing new, but there never seems to be a shortage of useful idiots who fall for it.

Nearly half of American voters who voted for President Trump were women – 48 percent to be precise. 43 percent of those who voted for Trump were not white either. The left would have everyone think that only white men voted for Trump and that is a massive lie. If you want to see ‘diverse’, look at the make-up of Trump voters and you will see true diversity. The left has to lie about it, because to tell the truth makes everything they have railed about forever a lie. It’s the old ‘tell a lie long enough and people will believe it’ shtick.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The media is burying these facts all in an effort to recruit people into a communist agenda. They are the propaganda arm of Marxists. It’s been done throughout history, but this time is different. We now have the Internet and not just three sources of news. So, Americans have a fighting chance to see the truth… that we are not a divided nation at all. They are employing tribal identity politics and it’s evil. It is the calling card of despots.

A false narrative birthed by the left and the biased media would have Americans believe that the fringes of society are what we are as a nation and a people. That there is only the extreme right and the extreme left in play. On one side you have the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists… on the other you have communists, Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They are telling us we must choose and we must do the exact opposite. This time, we must stand in the middle and not bow to identity politics which would be the death of the Republic.

What you see in the media is the America they have carefully crafted and want you to believe is reality. It’s not true… it’s a massive lie. Those people in Houston helping one another are what is really America. The very people that the left and the media say hate one another and are ripping each other apart are the ones in fact who are saving each other. They came from all over the nation with boats, risking their lives for one another. People gave time, items, money and prayers. And race and politics had absolutely nothing to do with any of it. That is what America really is and we just got a reminder on it in Houston. Bless the great state of Texas for once again reminding all of us who we really are. #TexasStrong