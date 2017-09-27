VIDEO: Man Commits Livestreamed Suicide BY SNAKE After Wife Leaves Him

We’re back in the USSR again. In St. Petersburg, Russia, a man with a broken heart let his pet black mamba bite him so he could commit suicide by snake. He was devastated after the breakup of his marriage, so he livestreamed his suicide after his wife, Ekaterina ‘Katya’ Pyatyzhkina, left him. The snaky couple had YouTube channels called BobCat TV, about felines, and Exotarium, about snakes. Arslan Valeev, 31, was a snake expert and a former zoo employee. His choice of checkout involved his pet snake biting him… the snake is deadly poisonous.

Valeev accused his wife of cheating on him. I guess the recorded suicide is the ultimate make-wrong and meant to hurt her. It’s a coward’s way out. After accusing his wife of infidelity, he beat her on August 4th and gave her a concussion. She then promptly left him. In the video, you actually watch this man slowly die from the effects of snake venom, although you don’t see the moment of death. Not pleasant. He deteriorates and then loses consciousness.

“I’m already dying. Farewell. I would be glad to see Katya. Damn, I’m shaking,” said Valeev. He then read aloud his wife’s contact information and urged a viewer to reach her. He added that he would stay on the live stream following his death in case his ex-wife tries to reach his cell phone. Which of course she couldn’t because he’s now dead. Duh. “Pass on to Katya that I loved her very much,” added Valeev. “Beautiful, isn’t it? Oh, damn, how it… Bye to everyone… I can’t believe it is happening to me…” That’s not love. It’s twisted and sick. Much like the handling and cuddling with snakes. Cringe. After the video, medics tried to revive Valeev, but it was too late. He died shortly thereafter.

These two handled enormous snakes and seemed to both love them. SMH. Valeev blogged and on September 21st, apologized to Katya for beating her. Way too late for that. Sexual relations ended in July and the beating was in August, but they were estranged long before that. That marriage was doomed and rightfully so. Looks like he had severe issues. At the end of the footage, he got up from his chair and staggered off camera, possibly towards a bathroom. He died soon afterwards. His breathing quickened and his eyes started rolling before his muscles appeared to become numb. That unpleasant visage happened just before the end of the stream.

Katya has not spoken out about the disturbing video. I doubt she will. It was his final way of hurting her. Black mambas are known for their highly aggressive nature and lethal venom. They are widely considered the world’s deadliest snake and they can grow up to 14 ft., weighing less than four lbs. A bite will result in death in approximately 20 minutes. Obviously Valeev knew that and chose a sure way to die.

