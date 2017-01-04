VIDEO: Surprisingly strong 2 year-old saves his twin brother from being crushed by a falling dresser

This video is hard to watch. If you have little ones, you know that this is your biggest fear coming to life. And it was all caught on camera by this child safety camera. Two adorable little twins are seen in the video playing around on the furniture in their bedroom when they decide to climb the drawers of the dresser like a ladder. It does not take long for their combined weight to topple the furniture over onto one of the twins.

The mother had just barely stepped out of the room when the accident took place and the twin boy was pinned beneath the dresser. Once the dresser topples over the video show the twin free from the furniture climbing around and trying to push the dresser off of his brother. He works to lift up the dresser at first, but cannot seem to accomplish the feat. He then works to push the dresser off of the boy. This time it starts to move.

The boy under the furniture is seen struggling to be free and with the help of his brother, he makes his way free. While this story ended well, not all do.

Ricky, their dad, posted the video to Facebook with a message.

‘I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,’ he wrote. ‘We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. ‘Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.’

Every year, nearly 25,400 children are hurt in the US by furniture falling on them and among those injured, one child dies every two weeks due to injuries sustained in the accidents.