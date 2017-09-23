Woman Surprised To See McDonald’s Employee Helping Customer EAT His Food (Photos)

Two years ago in Chicago, a woman could not believe what she saw an employee at a local McDonald’s do with a disabled elderly man at the restaurant. As Destiny Carreno waited in line to get her food, she saw an elderly man who appeared to be disabled come up to the counter to ask the cashier a question. The cashier, after initial confusion over the question, shut down his register and went back to the corner where the gentleman was seated.

Destiny watched in confusion, not knowing whether the cashier could do this in the middle of rush hour in Chicago. She heard the elderly man quietly ask the cashier, “Help me please.” It turns out, the man needed help cutting his food up to eat it and that is why the cashier went to help. The cashier sat with the man and helped him through his meal. It was an absolute act of kindness and brought tears to Destiny’s eyes.

Destiny posted the event to Facebook afterwards. Here’s what she had to say:

Seeing this today brought tears to my eyes! Compassion has NOT gone out of style. Today I made a quick stop at McDonald's after work. As I waited in line to order, an elderly handicapped gentleman wheeled himself over to the cashier in front of me. From what I perceived, the gentleman may have had a case of quadriplegia, the same medical condition my uncle has. The man politely tried to ask the cashier something and it took him a few tries before either of us could understand he was saying "Help me please". Neither of us knew what help he needed, and the cashier suggested a few things before he figured out the gentleman needed help cutting and eating his meal. To be honest, I thought the cashier wasn't going to help, especially during rush hour in downtown Chicago, but to my shock, he shut down his register and disappeared from view…. Not to get away from helping him, but to wash his hands and put gloves on! I had to stick around and see how this would play out, especially since it hit me so close to home with my own uncle. The cashier came out from the kitchen, sat down, and began cutting the man's meal and helped him eat. At that point, the tears started to gather in my eyes. My heart was so appreciative for what he did. I couldn't contain my emotions in the crowded restaurant. This employee, who put everything on hold for this man, went above and beyond his [responsibilities] to help this handicapped customer out. That was the kindest and most humble thing I had ever seen. How many shares and likes can Kenny the cashier get for his awesome service for those in need?

The post went viral and people shared it on blogs and social media. One person said, “Such a touching story. So good to see and read this about a young man that truly has a good heart and kindness! May God Bless him!” “This employee is a hero and should be recognized by McDonald’s for his love and commitment to his fellow man,” another person wrote. “The parents of this young man did an excellent job raising him and should consider becoming foster parents. Thank You you’re all awesome.”

Evidently compassion and caring are not dead after all. What a good person this cashier is and what a blessing he is to others.