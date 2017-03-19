Marine engineer denied 40 jobs because of something his parents did

A marine engineer who excelled in college has watched his friends all get lucrative jobs in similar fields, but for one reason, this man cannot get hired anywhere he applies. He claims that people are literally “scared” to hire him.

The reason? His name is Saddam Hussain, nearly identical to the Saddam Hussein who has been executed. Not sure the parents are happy with the name they picked after how Saddam Hussein turned out, but now the man is stuck with the name unless he changes it.

Even though he doesn’t look like the Saddam who was executed by hanging on December 30, 2006, the man still cannot find a company who will hire him. Even though his college record is strong and he’s in a great field of study that requires a specific skill set and a certain level of brilliance, he still cannot find a job. He is running out of suitable places to apply and it looks like he may have to change his name in hopes to find employment. Was this a cruel joke by his parents, or innocent mistake?

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

More than 10 years after being executed, Saddam Hussein remains a huge presence in the life of one man. The marine engineer in India does not blame his grandfather for giving him the Iraqi dictator’s name 25 years ago. But after being refused a job some 40-odd times, he has concluded employers are loath to hire him – even if his name is marginally different – spelt Hussain, not Hussein. So he went to court to become Sajid. But the wheels of bureaucracy are turning slowly – and so is his search for a job. It may never have opened many doors in India – and has raised eyebrows and grins elsewhere – but one thing was guaranteed: a name like Saddam Hussain was not likely to pass unnoticed. Two years after graduating from Tamil Nadu’s Noorul Islam University, the man from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand is feeling the strain. He did well at college, and his classmates have already found jobs, but shipping companies turn him away. “People are scared to hire me,” Saddam-turned-Sajid is quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Should Saddam Hussain change his name? What are some other things he can do to find a job? It’s not usual that people are turned away from 40 jobs in a row! This guy is out there trying to make a living, but he’s stuck with the terrible name of an executed leader who committed crimes against humanity and found himself at the peril of the people.

Is there any hope for a person with this type of name, other than changing their name?

You can change your name and things are fine. It’s not like he’s changing his gender. That’s something the liberals would suggest. Liberals would tell him to become Madonna Hussain instead of Saddam.

I hope he finds a job soon. Being stuck with that name at birth must be a nightmare for him!