Acting ICE Chief: Zero Regrets Over Saying Illegal Aliens “Should Be Concerned”

Apparently, Acting ICE chief Thomas Homan did not get the memo that he’s supposed to pander to people who are unlawfully present in the United States over lawful immigrants, naturalized citizens, and natural born citizens. Otherwise, the media gets the vapors, especially when the original comment was that was that illegals “should be afraid”

(The Hill) Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan doubled down on his controversial testimony before Congress earlier this week that all undocumented immigration “should be concerned” about being deported. “I have zero regrets. It needed to be said,” Homan told ABC News. “If you choose to enter this country illegally, which is a crime, you should be concerned. You violated a law in this country, and I’ll tell you, you can’t have it both ways,” “You can’t be part of this country and not respect its laws.”

It’s a pretty self explanatory idea. It’s in the description: illegal immigration.

Homan said he was surprised by people’s reaction to his comments, and that those shocked by his testimony “obviously” hadn’t read President Trump’s executive order ending the Obama-era policy of “catch-and-release.” “The executive orders could have been written in one sentence. ‘We will now enforce the laws on the books,'” he explained.

He shouldn’t have been surprised, because most of the Democratic Party and a small number of Republicans take the side of illegals. Why? Those supporters will trot out all sorts of touchy feely reasons, but, at the end, it’s about attempting to create new voters.

He also said the same thing to CNN

President Donald Trump's immigration enforcer doubled down Friday on recent comments that undocumented immigrants "should be afraid" under the Trump administration. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan said in an interview that he has "zero regrets" about his remarks before Congress this week, expanding on them. "It needed to be said," Homan told CNN on the sidelines of a Central American prosperity and security conference. "And by me saying you should be worried, you should be afraid — if you lie on your taxes, you've got to be worried, 'Is the IRS going to audit me?' … When you speed down the highway, you've got to worry, 'Am I going to get a speeding ticket?' You worry. It's natural human behavior."

It’s nice to have an official in office that takes the law seriously. Humorously, he manages to blame sanctuary cities for arrests in the streets

He brought up detainers — requests by ICE to local law enforcement agencies to hold a person for up to 48 hours beyond when they would otherwise be released so that ICE can pick them up from the jail. Many jurisdictions do not honor those requests, some to maintain trust with local communities and some because courts have found doing so to be unconstitutional. Homan said the release of those individuals amounts to “forcing our hands” — meaning his agents must make those arrests at homes, public areas or courthouses. That could mean that other undocumented immigrants around that person could be caught up as well.

He went on to state that if he had cooperate, most of the arrests could be made at jails. And

“The constant story about us separating families … when someone enters this country illegally, or someone overstays their visa, they know they’re in this country illegally,” Homan said. “If they take it upon themselves to have a child in this country and becomes a US citizen by birth, he put his family in that position, not ICE, not Border Patrol. And to vilify the men and women of ICE as separating families is unfair.”

It’s called personal responsibility. We have laws. If supporters of illegal immigration do not like them, then they should try and change them, rather than abdicating legal responsibility to enforce them.

