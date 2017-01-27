“Angel Mom” Speaks Up: How She’ll Help Build the Wall After Son Murdered by Illegal

Agnes Gibboney’s son, Ronald da Silva, was shot and killed in 2002 by Luis Gonzales, a gang member and illegal immigrant, after the family had tried for years to immigrate to the United States legally from Hungary. So it’s not surprising that she is in favor of Donald Trump’s border wall idea… and has even said she would help, if necessary.

Kibboney spoke to KCBS-TV about the wall, and expressed her support. “Give me a shovel,” she said. “Put me to dig the trench. I would be happy to do that. Rain or shine, 100 degrees, 120, I don’t care. I will be honored to do it.”

Gibboney was a Trump supporter throughout the election, and attended his inauguration. And it was his strong stance on illegal immigration that attracted her. “If they would, for a minute, imagine their children six feet under, how would that make them feel?” she asked of opponents of the border wall.

Gonzalez, Gibbony’s son’s murderer, is due to be released in 2020, and Gibboney worries he won’t be deported. But in the meantime, she is just focusing on her son’s memory. “Saturday will be my son’s 43rd birthday,” Gibboney said. “I will be at the cemetery with a cupcake and a candle and I’ll be singing happy birthday.”

Trump claimed throughout the election that he will force Mexico to pay for the wall. But Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has refused. White House spokesman Sean Spicer, however, says that they will force the funding by putting a 20% tariff in place on Mexican imports.