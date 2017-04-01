Attorney General Sessions Has A Plan To Deport Illegals As Quickly As Possible

This has made Democrats very sad and very angry, which, to be fair, is their normal state of being. Even though Democrats constantly state that they want to get rid of the bad illegal aliens, they seem to be hell bent on defending them. Because the bad ones are the ones that ICE is mostly scooping up. Ones convicted of crimes like arson, burglary, robbery, major drug offenses, identity theft, homicide, rape, and child molestation.

JEFF SESSIONS WANTS TO DEPORT THOUSANDS OF UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday the federal government will speed up deportations of undocumented immigrants housed in federal correctional facilities. The Justice Department said the new process “saves time and resources and speeds hearings.” Immigrants currently can wait months for a hearing before a judge. Under the changes, judges will instead visit Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities to provide judgments as quickly as possible. The government was holding more than 40,000 people in detention in October. “We owe it to the American people to ensure that illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in our federal prisons are expeditiously removed from our country as the law requires,” Sessions said in a press release.

Nowhere within this article, or so many others, mention the part in his press release that states “removable criminal aliens who are inmates in federal correctional facilities…” nor

“We owe it to the American people to ensure that illegal aliens who have been convicted of crimes and are serving time in our federal prisons are expeditiously removed from our country as the law requires,” said Attorney General Sessions. “This expansion and modernization of the Institutional Hearing Program gives us the tools to continue making Americans safe again in their communities.”

So, this is about illegals convicted of crimes. Who are in jail. Back to the Newsweek article

The announcement is the latest example of the White House commitment to discouraging illegal immigration.

The funny thing here is that Newsweek, and all the other liberal media articles, are doing more to help discourage illegal immigration with their half fact articles. If they were saying “hey, this is about criminals in jails”, people thinking of coming illegally might be like “oh, I’m not going to molest a child, so, no problem, let’s cross the border and get some of that sweet, sweet, Democrat offered taxpayer money.” And the ones here wouldn’t be thinking of leaving. So, the liberal news media is actually helping, unintentionally, with their scaremongering.

Critics, however, argue it is not the attorney general’s job to become the nation’s top immigration enforcement officer. “I think we want clarity over who’s running immigration policy,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Washington Post in an interview Thursday in Washington. “DOJ can give some opinions, but it’s not primarily in their jurisdiction. So I know Senator Sessions has been very engaged, interested and involved in this area, but is he empowered by this administration beyond his formal responsibilities?”

Wait, what? The nation’s top cop is not supposed to become involved in illegal immigration? Really? These people are nuts.

