Beautiful: Texas Sanctuary County Faces Loss of Millions in State Funding

So it begins… sanctuary counties are going to lose critical funding in favor of harboring illegal immigrants within their borders. Gee, it’s almost like encouraging people to break the law and invade our country has consequences. Who knew?

Apparently, not Travis County Sheriff “Sanctuary Sally” Hernandez, who is refusing to cooperate with ICE and thus risking millions of dollars in state funding for her county.

From Breitbart:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Texas’ capital county faces the loss of millions of dollars in state funding as a result of the Travis County sheriff’s sanctuary policies when a new bill that outlaws the same passes the legislature. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made abolishing sanctuary jurisdictions in Texas an emergency item for this year’s legislative session.

Senate Bill 4, introduced by Senator Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), contains provisions to remove funding from sanctuary jurisdictions who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Travis County Sheriff “Sanctuary Sally” Hernandez became the bullseye on this target in February when she announced a dramatic reduction in her county’s jails level of cooperation with immigration officials, Breitbart Texas reported.

Governor Abbott quickly took action and stripped the county of about $1.5 million in state law enforcement grants.

SB4 passed the Texas Senate one week after the new Travis County policy went into effect. The straight party-line vote came days after a committee hearing on the bill where hundreds testified well into the night.

The bill is now making its way through the Texas House where it is expected to pass with some modifications. Governor Abbott’s office is evaluating the federal and state funding Travis County receives to determine what funds can be taken away, Watchdog.org reported. Seventy-four state agencies sent money to Travis County.

“Travis County currently receives $125 million in state and federal grants that flow through the Office of the Governor,” Governor Abbott’s spokesman John Wittman told Breitbart Texas on Tuesday. “The governor’s office is currently evaluating how much of that $125 million could be taken away under SB4.”