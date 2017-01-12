BREAKING: IN YOUR FACE LIBS – Mexico Ready To Discuss WALL!

During the campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly promised that he would build a wall on the Mexican border. And he wasn’t just going to build a wall — he was going to make Mexico pay for it. Most people rightly laughed at the idea, because the notion of Mexico paying for a border wall they don’t want it ludicrous. But was Trump right all along? Mexico has a new foreign relations secretary, and he is evidently open for negotiations.

Luis Videgaray has just taken his position as foreign relations secretary, and he is open to discussing matters with Trump. “(He) said Tuesday his country isn’t just willing to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it wants to start talks as soon as possible,” the Associated Press reported. “He (also) said Mexico is willing to negotiate over Trump’s plan to build a border wall.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto also emphasized the importance of negotiating. “With the change of government in the United States on 20 January, the instructions for secretary Videgaray is (sic) to accelerate dialogue and contacts so that from the first day the bases for building a constructive work relationship can be established,” he said.

Robert Costa, a reporter for the Washington Post, says that the Trump team is highly optimistic about Videgaray’s appointment. “The way Trump team are talking about wall behind the scenes: we can work w/Luis Videgaray, force Congress to get the project started,” Costa tweeted.

But the Trump team shouldn’t get too optimistic. Videgaray is not going to just lie down and hand Trump everything he wants; and negotiation does not equal agreement. “We will negotiate with great confidence in ourselves, without fear, knowing how important Mexico is for the United States in economic, social and political terms,” Videgaray said.

It’s great that Mexico is open for negotiations. But so far, this is not a win for Trump. Not yet.