BREAKING: New ID Cards Issued To Illegal Aliens So They Can Collect Welfare…

Rahm Emanuel has a new way of flipping off Jeff Sessions and President Trump. So clever, not. He’s issuing new ID cards to illegal aliens so they can collect welfare. Welfare is actually a group of entitlement programs. Some are federalized and some are state programs. Regardless, if you are an illegal alien, by law, you are not supposed to qualify for any of these programs. But some game the system and there are those that help them do that. Rahm Emanuel is one of them.

There will be no address on the cards. Only a name and a birth date. They don’t want them used to track down illegal aliens and deport them. The program was unveiled this week at a City Council meeting by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. If this country were working the way it should, that would have gotten him arrested by the feds on the spot. But sigh… it doesn’t work that way. Emanuel has been screaming the loudest over Jeff Sessions getting ready to cut funding to Sanctuary Cities and that certainly includes Chicago. And he has steadfastly refused to cooperate with the rule of law.

From Breitbart:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has moved forward with plans for a Chicago-only identification card specifically designed to ensure illegal aliens in the city can receive welfare benefits with minimal risk of repatriation. The new program was unveiled at a Chicago City Council meeting on Wednesday, and it protects illegal aliens from federal oversight by not collecting any copies of identification documents presented when illegals apply for the identification card. “Applicants bring in the documents to prove someone’s identity. They hand them over to specially trained individual who can review the documents and then hand them back … It’s going to capture just the name and the date of birth. It’s not going to capture an address,” a source close to those officials told the Chicago Sun-Times. Emanuel, once President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff, has been one of the loudest voicesdecrying Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s efforts to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities like Chicago that refuse to cooperate in the enforcement of immigration laws. The “Municipal ID” plan is Emanuel’s latest bid to resist the effort of the Justice Department and remain what he has called a “welcoming city.” Emanuel’s new City Clerk Anna Valencia’s website describes the Municipal ID as “an optional, valid, government-issued ID that they can then use to access a range of services from both the private and public sectors.”

This latest sidestep of federal immigration law should simply not be allowed or tolerated. In addition to ensuring access for illegals to government programs, the Clerk’s Office also claims to be “working with cultural institutions, sports teams, pharmacies, local chambers of commerce and community organizations to explore potential discounts and partnerships.” And every one of them should be held accountable under the law for aiding and abetting known criminals.

This is all meant to evade ICE and protect illegal aliens while giving them benefits they are not entitled to. I hope that Jeff Sessions cuts off all federal funds to Chicago immediately. That’s the first step. Seven people were cut down in one neighborhood there yesterday. Maybe the next step should be the National Guard… Emanuel can’t seem to help his own city, so someone is going to have to it would seem. This nutty program will cost Chicago $1 million for its first year alone.

While city officials will make no effort to ascertain if recipients of the new ID are committing a crime by being in the United States, they will ensure that the gender with which they most strongly identify will be properly documented. “Applicants will also be able to self-designate their gender, which will be huge to the transgender and LGBTQ community. And it’s not just for undocumented individuals.” And that is just how insane the left has become. I say enforce the law and arrest a bunch of people over this. We are talking federal law that is being wantonly ignored and obstructed. Enough is enough.