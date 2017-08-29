BREAKING: Republican Governor Shields Nearly 500,000 Illegals – Signs Sanctuary State Law

A RINO governor in Illinois has just signed what amounts to a sanctuary state law. Just disgraceful… he should leave the party. Illinois’ Republican Governor Bruce Rauner just inked a law that protects approximately 500,000 illegal aliens from federal immigration law. Sorry… you can’t just supersede federal law that way. It’s technically illegal and a showdown with DC is sure to be in the cards here.

The law makes it illegal for law enforcement to arrest or detain illegal immigrants solely on their immigration status. It will block police from notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they suspect they have an illegal alien in custody. So, in order to follow the state law, police will have to break federal law to do it. This basically ensures illegal immigrants will be released back into the general public.

Illinois’ Republican Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation shielding the nearly 500,000 illegal aliens from federal immigration law. Rauner signed the sanctuary state bill into law on Monday, making it illegal for law enforcement to arrest or detain illegal aliens solely based on their immigration status, the Chicago Tribune noted. × 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now The new law will essentially make it impossible for Illinois police to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) when they have a suspected criminal illegal alien on their hands, thus increasing the possibility that they will be freed back into the general public. The sanctuary state law also makes it illegal for local law enforcement to arrest an illegal alien, even if the individual is wanted by ICE for immigration violations. Rauner’s signing of the sanctuary state law ushers in a new era for Illinois. Currently, there is a booming illegal alien population of more than 450,000, according to Pew Research. Of those illegal aliens in the state, more than 70 percent are from Mexico. As Breitbart Texas reported, the open borders lobby cheered the new law, saying it will “attract more immigrants” to the state.

Police will also be unable to arrest an illegal alien even if they are wanted by ICE. Illinois has a growing population of illegal immigrants. There are more than 450,000 in the state currently. Over 70 percent are from Mexico and open borders proponents are hailing the move, saying it will attract more immigrants to Illinois. You bet it will… every criminal illegal alien that is able to will make a beeline for the state.

Illinois is bankrupt as a state because of progressive policies. They certainly can’t afford this. The big business lobby in the state will also applaud this because it provides cheap, slave labor. The Chicago Council on Global Affairs recently asked that the state bring in more immigrants to take low-skilled jobs, despite a widespread problem with African-American youth unemployment. Illinois is doubling down on state suicide. We should cut off federal funds and just let them implode.