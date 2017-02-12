Bummer: Immigration Raids Have Illegal Aliens Living In Fear

Does anyone remember this type of headline while Obama was in office, and federal authorities were raiding workplaces and homes to snatch up illegal aliens? Not from the Credentialed Media. It shows the bias in the media, however, this is actually a good thing with illegals being fearful, as CNN attempts to paint a sob story

After ICE arrests, fear spreads among undocumented immigrants Across the United States, some unauthorized immigrants are keeping their children home from school. Others have suspended after-school visits to the public library. They have given up coffee shop trips and weekend restaurant dinners with family. Some don’t answer knocks on their doors. They’re taping bedsheets over windows and staying off social media. Nervous parents and their children constantly exchange text messages and phone calls. From New York to Los Angeles, a series of immigration arrests this week have unleashed waves of fear and uncertainty across immigrant communities.

Where’s the downside? People who’ve broken the law should be fearful of law enforcement coming by and picking them up, then sending them back to their originating countries. Because they are unlawfully present. And using up valuable resources that would be best reserved for legal citizens.

The fear started to set in after President Donald Trump's inauguration last month, according to advocates. It heightened after Thursday's deportation of an undocumented Arizona mother of two who was making a routine visit with immigration officials. And Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents this week carried out numerous actions in California, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Texas and other states.

The more illegals are concerned with being here illegally, the more will leave voluntarily, and, more importantly, the fewer will come to the United States illegally and/or overstay their visas.

ICE said Friday that about 160 foreign nationals were arrested during the week. Of those, 150 had criminal histories, and of the remaining arrests, five had final orders of removal or were previously deported.

It actually gets better than that

MORE: 150 of 160 arrested in ICE raids had prior felony convictions for child sex crimes, other 'violent' offenses https://t.co/YvBJpZVCSp — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 10, 2017

So, what CNN, illegal alien supporting Democrats, and the illegals themselves are freaking out over are raids that caught up illegal alien child molesters and other convicted felons. Is this whom they really want to throw their support? Of course.

Thirty seven had already been deported to Mexico by Saturday. That’s a great thing, much like how quick Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was deported. And the way it should be. If you’re found in the country illegally, you should be deported within days.

We can talk of building a wall, but, the best deterrent is to create an atmosphere where most will not come to the U.S. illegally in the first place, nor overstay their visas. If they’re concerned that they will be picked up and deported quickly, if they know that work will be almost impossible to find, if they know they will not receive schooling and a public safety net, that they cannot obtain driver’s licenses, nor purchase a car, not rent a place to live, they won’t stick around.

If they really want to be here, let them do it the legal way. Learn English, show you want to be here. Until then, Trump should continue to create an atmosphere of fear of deportation, unlike the atmosphere of “sure, come on in!” we saw during the Obama era. The more the media stokes the fire of fear, the better.

