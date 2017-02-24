California Companies Are Fearful Of Trump Deportation Orders Or Something

The media is slowly turning from Outrage over Trump’s illegal aliens plans to Outrage over the federal government not forcing little girls to accept penis in their bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers in schools of all levels, but, there are still a few holdouts, such as the LA Times

Trump’s promise to ramp up deportations spreads fear — among California businesses The news that President Trump ordered an aggressive crackdown on 11 million undocumented people sent a chill through immigrant communities. California businesses that employ lots of immigrants are shivering too.

If they employ lawfully present workers, what’s the problem? If they’re employing illegal aliens, then they are in violation of criminal code.

Two memos released by Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly on Tuesday directed immigration officers to broaden the scope of their enforcement, conduct more raids of immigrant communities, and detain people living here illegally regardless of whether they had a criminal record. Those marching orders could hit the California economy particularly hard. Many of the industries that depend heavily on immigrants already were experiencing a labor shortage. Undocumented workers make up 10% of the labor force in California, USC researchers have estimated, and form a large chunk of the employment that drives massive industries such as agriculture and construction.

So, we’re worried about some California companies who are in violation of 8 US Code 1324a, especially if they are not doing due diligence to make sure the person is lawfully present? Let them face the fines and potential jail time for blowing off the law.

“In the urban, rich economies of California, the high-end jobs are for U.S. born [workers] and the service, low-end jobs are for immigrants. Immigrants have adjusted to the high-cost environment, and that’s a way for them to absorb this cost,” said Giovanni Peri, an economist at UC Irvine. Immigrants tend to live in tight quarters and move around a lot in order to cushion the blow of expensive real estate in California’s biggest cities, something that native-born Americans may be less willing to do, Peri said.

Now, that’s an interesting notion: California has made things so expensive that only legal migrant workers and illegal aliens will do certain jobs. This is how Progressivism works in reality. What happens when they raise the minimum wage to $15, and things implode further? Anyhow, super lower class loving Progressive Californian’s apparently like the idea of a permanent underclass to serve them in the fields and places like supermarkets and restaurants.

Madelyn Alfano, president of Maria’s Italian Kitchen, which operates nine restaurants and employs 400 workers, said anxiety about deportation had spread throughout her workforce. Alfano, who emphasized that she hired documented workers, said her employees still worry about family members who are in the country illegally. People wonder “‘what’s going to happen if my wife or my child or someone else in my family is taken away?’” Alfano said.

There several sob stories like this in the article, where they all stress they only hire legals. If they’re legal, why the concern? Might be a case of protesting too much.

