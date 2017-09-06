Cher Offers Sanctuary to Illegal Aliens at Her Home

The correction of Obama’s extraconstitutional excesses and the enforcement of immigration law could mean a boon for the construction industry in Cher’s neighborhood. Spacious though it may be, her mansion will require significant expansion:

Cher says she’s ready to provide “sanctuary” after the Trump administration announced the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects roughly 800,000 young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The singer tweeted that she will protect young “Dreamers” and let them stay at her home.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

You’ve got 6 months before DACA is officially rescinded, Dreamers. Make your way to Malibu, if that’s where Cher still lives. Good luck getting past security.

On tips from Stormfax and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.