Cher Offers Sanctuary to Illegal Aliens at Her Home

Dave Blount
06 Sep, 2017 by
The correction of Obama’s extraconstitutional excesses and the enforcement of immigration law could mean a boon for the construction industry in Cher’s neighborhood. Spacious though it may be, her mansion will require significant expansion:

Cher says she’s ready to provide “sanctuary” after the Trump administration announced the decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects roughly 800,000 young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The singer tweeted that she will protect young “Dreamers” and let them stay at her home.

You’ve got 6 months before DACA is officially rescinded, Dreamers. Make your way to Malibu, if that’s where Cher still lives. Good luck getting past security.

cher-malibu-mansion
A Malibu mansion where Cher has lived.

On tips from Stormfax and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

