It’s Come To This: Sheriff Officers Were Under Investigation For Reporting Illegals To ICE

This is an amazing thing

(Portland Mercury) Three Multnomah County deputies who shared the whereabouts of undocumented immigrants with federal agents last year did not intentionally break office policy and won’t be disciplined, the sheriff’s office says.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

In an email this afternoon, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says a months-long investigation into the deputies’ contact with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents “revealed areas where policy direction was not clear, and members were conducting business within the parameters provided by a previous administration. The case files have been closed with a finding of not sustained.”

The MCSO began investigating deputies conduct early this year, after it became clear that Close Street deputies were helping ICE agents locate people wanted for potentially violating immigration law. As revealed in emails obtained by the Portland Tribune, deputies Keith Fisher, Larry Wenzel, and Karl Kolberg all had interactions with ICE agents that raised questions about whether they were violating Oregon laws against using public resources to enforce immigration law, to say nothing of the MCSO’s own “sanctuary” policies.