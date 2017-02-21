Criminal Aliens Detained in Sanctuary New York City Include Gang Members, Rapists, Sex Offenders

The immigration issue has been explosive to say the least. In fact, the number of illegal immigrants right now is scary for the United States of America. Having so many unregistered and illegal immigrants in the nation is a serious threat to the country’s national security. And that is perfectly shown by the recent criminal aliens found and detained in New York City this past weekend.

According to Breitbart News:

The criminal aliens detained were part of a targeted arrest operation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Altogether, officers detained 22 illegal immigrants in New York City, 14 in Long Island, two in Rockland County, two in Orange County and one in Putnam County, according to WABC News.

Of the 41 criminal illegal immigrants, one was involved with the MS-13 gang, a criminal multinational syndicate. Many others were previously charged with rape of children, burglaries, sex crimes, drunk driving and drug distribution.

WABC reported ICE released full descriptions of each illegal immigrant detained in the raid, excluding their names:

A 31-year-old El Salvador national with a criminal conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and self-admitted MS-13 gang member. He was arrested in New Hyde Park, NY2. A 49-year-old Jamaican national with a criminal conviction for first degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 11. convicted of sexual assault carnal abuse. He was arrested in Bronx, NY.3. A 60-year-old Mexican national with a criminal convicted for first degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 11 and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested in Staten Island, NY.

4. A 23-year-old Guyana national with a conviction of rape. He was arrested in Richmond Hill, NY.

5. A 29-year-old Guatemala national convicted of rape. He was arrested in Bronx, NY.

6. A 30-year-old El Salvador national with a conviction of rape. He was arrested in Jamaica, NY.