DHS Makes MAJOR Announcement – Deportations Imminent [VIDEO]

Today, President Trump rolled out his newest immigration plan. DACA will be left in place for the children of illegal immigrants… it gave a reprieve in 2014 to illegals who were brought here as children. They will be the only exempt illegal aliens. Everyone else is subject to the rule of law and deportation. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly wrote in a memo that DHS will “no longer will exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement.” Kelly also proclaimed that DHS is “going back to our traditional roots.” ICE will be hiring 10,000 new agents and the Border Patrol will hire 5,000. Sounds to me as if they are getting uber serious here. I suggest if you are illegal, that you get legal fast or pack your bags and get out.

Fox News has listed the points of Trump’s immigration plan:

Prioritizing criminal illegal immigrants and others for deportation, updating guidance from the previous administration

Expanding the 287(g) program, which allows participating local officers to act as immigration agents – and had been rolled back under the Obama administration

Starting the planning, design and construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall

Hiring 10,000 Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and officers

Hiring 5,000 Border Patrol agents

Ending “catch-and-release” policies under which illegal immigrants subject to deportation potentially are allowed to “abscond” and fail to appear at removal hearings

From USA Today:

The Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of orders Tuesday that implement President Trump’s plan to increase immigration enforcement, placing the vast majority of the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants at risk of deportation. The memos instruct all agents — including Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — to identify, capture and quickly deport every undocumented immigrant they encounter. The memos require undocumented immigrants caught entering the country to be placed in detention until their cases are resolved, increase the ability of local police to help in immigration enforcement, call for the hiring of 10,000 more immigration agents and allow planning to begin on an expansion of the border wall between the United States and Mexico. The memos make undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of a crime the highest priority for enforcement operations. But they make clear that ICE agents should also arrest and initiate deportation proceedings against any other undocumented immigrant they encounter.

Of course, the media and the left are coming unglued over all this. According to them it’s the end of the world and fascism is running rampant in our streets. Drama queens. Local police are being brought in to assist as well. Leftists say this is extreme. No, this is the way it worked before Obama and the progressives got their way with things. The wall is evidently going to be built and not only will there be manpower and technology to go with it, Trump will probably negotiate a reduced price. That’s his thing. And I have no doubt that he’s determined to get compensated by Mexico, one way or another.

“Department personnel have full authority to arrest or apprehend an alien whom an immigration officers has probable cause to believe is in violation of the immigration laws,” one memo said. “They also have full authority to initiate removal proceedings against any alien who is subject to removal under any provision of the (Immigration and Nationality Act).” Good… I’m glad to see this happening finally. Deportations will now be fast-tracked and the rule of law will be followed again. For the first time in years, our borders are about to be secured and sovereignty restored to the US. President Trump is keeping his word yet again.