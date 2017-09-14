DOH Cuts Legal Obstacles To ‘Immediately’ Begin Border Wall Construction

Don’t buy into the left wing cheering that the border wall won’t happen. From day one, they laughed at presidential hopeful Trump for promising that Big Beautiful Wall.

And now President Trump is cutting the red tape that has been delaying the project, complete with an announcement by the Department of Homeland Security. The agency has now publicly stated that they have issued a waiver that will allow for:

“[the] expeditious construction of barriers in the vicinity of the international border near Calexico, California.”

What, exactly, did they remove? Mostly federal regulations that govern environmental concerns and land management.

Back in April, the Bureau of Land Management was given a “priority work” list by the Trump administration instructing them to focus on natural resources like oil, gas and coal as well as securing the Mexican border.

The DHS will focus first on building a better wall on the three mile stretch in the 70 mile El Centro Sector, where last year Border Patrol apprehended over 19,000 illegals and seized almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana as well as almost 130 pounds of cocaine. If any stretch of border deserves to be seen first, then El Centro is the squeaky wheel.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s website, El Centro Sector has four border patrol stations and the summer heat can top 120 degrees. The first station in that area was established in 1924, and they mostly preventing the smuggling of illegal Chinese, Hindu and Mexican aliens.

Trump tweeted about the wall, confirming that it’s already under construction.

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Right after that, he had to tweet a notice that no, the Democrats did NOT make a deal with him on DACA.

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

If anything, it looks like Trump plans on trading some of the DACA recipients for his Big Beautiful Wall. Hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens might be given a path to citizenship, but only in exchange for the wall and (probably) deporting the 11 million illegal aliens that do not qualify under Obama’s DACA scheme.

It’s a rough situation. We have Democrat Party, the Republican Party and the Trump Party all trying to get different things done, and Trump seems to be playing ball with the Democrats simply because the Republicans refuse to let Trump move forward with any of his policies.

Just yesterday we wrote up the Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan for saying that there’s “no chance” for a border wall at a recent dinner, saying that “only one” person wants a wall.

A former Republican Representative, Tom Tancredo from Colorado, reported on the exchange to media, but his interpretation of The Wall is that: “I know several people in Congress who want a wall and I know that there are millions of Americans who want a wall.”

Well, the Wall is what got Trump elected, and if the Republicans don’t want to play, it looks like Trump will have to give the Dems something of what they want in order to fill his promise.