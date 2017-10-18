Excellent: Trump Looking To Build More Jails For Illegals

If you’re catching more illegals, you need somewhere to put them in order to hold them till they have their day in court, rather than the fun old method of catching them, then releasing them with a pinky swear that they’ll return to face a judge. Which, shockingly!, most do not

(USA Today) The Trump administration is planning an increase in federal immigration jails across the country for the thousands of additional undocumented immigrants its agents are arresting. In recent weeks, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has put out requests to identify privately-run jail sites in Chicago, Detroit, St. Paul, Salt Lake City and southern Texas, according to notices published on a federal contracting website. It did not publicly announce its plans to house 4,000 more detainees at the facilities. The detention expansion would represent the latest step in President Trump’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. From Jan. 22 through Sept. 9, the agency arrested 97,482 people suspected of being in the country illegally, a 43% increase over the same time period in 2016 under President Barack Obama, according to the latest ICE figures. During the same span, ICE arrested 28,011 undocumented immigrants without a criminal record, a 179% increase from the same period in 2016, when the Obama administration mainly went after those who committed serious offenses.

Under Liberal Beliefs, no one should be punished for minor offenses, like petty theft. Or making sexist comments…oh, wait, they want people put in jail for that. Or re-education camps. Or horse-whipped. Regardless, if people are in the U.S. unlawfully and caught, it’s much better to hold them than letting them go. Now, for the most absurd paragraph

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now “The administration is doing everything it can on all fronts to detain and deport as many people as possible, and to criminalize as many people as possible,” said Silky Shah, executive director of Detention Watch Network, which advocates against incarceration for immigration violators. It is “a very nativist and xenophobic position.”

OK, then here’s an idea: assign bail to the illegals, and let Detention Watch Network pay the bail money. Anyhow, that’s how these yahoos think, that enforcing the law is nativist and xenophobic.

Regardless of whether this gets done or not, what it does do is tell illegals that the U.S. government is very serious about catching them, then holding them till they can be deported. This helps reduce the flow of illegals into the nation, and surely entices those who are here to self-deport.

The one thing missing from this strategy is specifically mentioning those who are here on visa overstays. It’s reported that 40-45% are visa overstays, so, perhaps a big nationwide bust against this group would help deter this type of illegal alien.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.