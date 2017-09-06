EXCLUSIVE: 2,139 DACA Recipients Convicted or Accused of Crimes Against Americans – WOW!

There are over 800,000 DACA recipients in the US. The number of them who are convicted criminals, gang members or suspects in crimes remains staggering. 2,139 Dreamers haven’t just broken the law by coming here illegally… they have committed major crimes while here in the US. These are illegal aliens who have been given protected status and work permits. These criminals have now had their temporary protected status revoked due to crimes including: “A felony criminal conviction; a significant misdemeanor conviction; multiple misdemeanor convictions; gang affiliation; or arrest of any crime in which there is deemed to be a public safety concern,” according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency.

The overwhelming majority of these crimes committed by illegal aliens include: “Alien smuggling, assaultive offenses, domestic violence, drug offenses, DUI, larceny and thefts, criminal trespass and burglary, sexual offenses with minors, other sex offenses and weapons offenses,” USCIS has stated. So, you see… there are a lot of criminals who have come over the border and are committing crimes here, both in DACA and outside of it.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

There are many, many examples of these crimes. Murder and sex crimes are the most abhorrent. Especially pedophilia. This is one of the reasons that DACA should never have been implemented by Obama in 2012. He claimed that Dreamers were vetted and checked, when they weren’t. Now, we have kidnapping, murder, pedophilia, rape, embezzlement, burglaries and abuse running rampant in many of our major cities. Many Dreamers belong to gangs and that makes it even worse. But liberals are intent on protecting them because they vote for Marxists and they are cheap labor.

Every day it seems you hear of illegal aliens killing someone while driving under the influence, or in a domestic dispute or over gang banging issues. And in certain states such as Oregon, California, Illinois and New York, among others, if a Dreamer is arrested and convicted of a crime, they still aren’t deported. ICE is not allowed to touch them. So, when they get out, they will commit more crimes.

Once you break the law intentionally, it becomes easier from there on out. Many of these criminals feared no major consequences until President Trump came along and some don’t even feel fear now. They still deal drugs, conduct human trafficking and commit the most heinous of acts freely. Since DACA’s inception, more than 1,500 illegal immigrants have seen their protected status revoked after they were found to be involved with a gang or committed a crime. These aren’t the kind of people we should be bringing in and states should not be allowed to stop ICE from doing their jobs. This is yet another reason to end DACA entirely.