Four-Time Deported Gang Member Charged with Toddler Rape

Another day, another horrific crime by a gang-banging illegal alien. This time it was in Hempstead, New York. A Salvadoran named Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, is the MS-13 gang member who committed this atrocity. Some women have lethal taste in men. A woman left Tommy with her two year-old daughter. He left the child alone while she was working to either deal or buy pot in a parking lot. He got in an argument with the woman who was there for the pot deal and stabbed her – she has a collapsed lung. Tommy then proceeded to return to the apartment where the little girl was and then he raped her. When the mother returned home and found the child bloody and violated, she confronted him. He stabbed her multiple times and then stabbed her in the mouth. She barricaded herself in a room and called the police.

When the police arrived, they found Tommy sound asleep. He didn’t resist arrest. They were horrified by the scene they found themselves in and that’s saying something for hardened cops. Tommy denies he did any of it, but the evidence that damns him here is overwhelming. This guy had been deported four times previously and they don’t know when he came back into the country thanks to Obama.

From Breitbart:

An MS-13 gang member from El Salvador is facing a possible life sentence after allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl, stabbing her mother, and stabbing another woman. The Salvadoran national, Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, pleaded not guilty in a Hempstead, New York courtroom on Thursday. The judge ordered the four-time deported criminal alien held without bond, CBS News reported. The incident reportedly began when Alvarado-Ventura got into an argument with a woman over a marijuana deal. The argument spilled over into the parking lot where he allegedly stabbed her. She suffered a collapsed lung. Officials have not released her name. After stabbing the woman, the MS-13 gang member returned to an apartment where the two-year-old girl lived with her mother. The mother was at work at the time, acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter told reporters. At that point, he allegedly sexually assaulted the little girl before the mother returned home. When she arrived at the apartment and discovered her daughter’s condition, an argument broke out, and Alvarado-Ventura stabbed her. She managed to barricade herself in another part of the apartment and called the police for help.

Commissioner Krumpter told the reporters gathered at a press conference this crime is “probably the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen.” “It really is nauseating,” he concluded. “It doesn’t usually affect us like that in law enforcement, but in this particular case, it’s unprecedented.” That child will never be the same and this is a crime that didn’t need to happen and shouldn’t have. Just like the 14 year-old in Maryland being raped by an Salvadoran and a Guatemalan. This has to be stopped.

Tommy’s criminal history includes charges of drunk driving, assault, false impersonation and contempt of court. He now faces charges of predatory sexual assault of a child, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, officials reported. This time, he should have the book thrown at him and if he ever gets out of jail (which he shouldn’t if there is any justice at all), he should be deported and never ever let in again.