HA! ICE Responds to #DayWithoutImmigrants With This AMAZING Job Recruitment Ad!

Thursday was the #DayWithoutImmigrants, in which people across the country took off of work or school, as a temporary one-day boycott. The goal was to show how integral immigrants are to the country. The boycott was not only a complete waste of time, but ICE had some fun with a sly job recruitment ad released that day.

The boycott demanded that people stayed home from school, closed their businesses, and do no shopping. It was in response to Donald Trump’s executive order, banning travel and immigration from seven Muslim countries. There are also bans put into place on refugees.

Multiple businesses, largely in the Washington, D.C. area, did in fact close for the #DayWithoutImmigrants.

Unsurprisingly, the world kept turning, and the American economy was unaffected by the meaningless boycott. Although boycott organizers somehow still thought that a boycott that ended in just one day would have some kind of effect. “The goal for today is for the president to notice how important immigrants are for the country and for the economy and how bad it would be for the economy if immigrants weren’t in this country,” Maria Sanchez told USA Today at a rally in Detroit.

Meanwhile, ICE tweeted a job recruitment ad encouraging veterans to apply on the #DayWithoutImmigrants.



We value the commitment, work ethic & experience that veterans bring to the job https://t.co/wLlWg2Ieqb pic.twitter.com/8Dcl4aauqb — ICE (@ICEgov) February 17, 2017

There is already a workforce of Americans that can do the jobs immigrants won’t do when they boyoctt. And it’s likely that Americans would support hiring them over illegal immigrants, anyway. Good job, ICE.