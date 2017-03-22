ICE Releases First Declined Detainer Report On Illegal Aliens

It’s a great view into which cities and counties refuse to cooperate with federal authorities on illegal aliens

(CNN) The Trump administration on Monday opened up its first line of attack on so-called sanctuary cities, naming jurisdictions that decline to detain immigrants who could be subject to deportation. The report lays out 206 declined “detainers” that were registered in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement databases during the week of January 28 to February 3. Detainers are requests by ICE to local law enforcement agencies to hold certain individuals ICE believes could be deported for up to an extra 48 hours beyond the criminal process so they can be picked up by ICE. President Donald Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to issue the reports, called the Weekly Declined Detainer Outcome Report, in an executive order in January. In the report, DHS lays out the type of crime for which the individual was either charged or convicted, where they were arrested and the request was declined. (snip) According to the report, the top 10 non-cooperating counties for declined detainers are Clark County, Nevada; Nassau County, New York; Cook County, Illinois; Montgomery County, Iowa; Snohomish County, Washington; Franklin County, New York; Washington County, Oregon; Alachua County, Florida; Franklin County, Iowa; and Franklin County, Pennsylvania.

CNN didn’t bother providing a link to the report, so, you can find it here. To make it easier, the full report is at this link. The article does briefly mention, near the end, the types of crimes committed by these illegals

Crimes included convictions and charges of domestic violence, driving under the influence, forgery, assault, drugs, traffic offenses and homicide.

Yet, cities and counties are letting these people go, rather than briefly holding them so ICE can come get them. We also see arson, cruelty towards wife, burglary, forgery, identity theft, sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping, indecent exposure to a minor, sexual offense towards a child, hit and run, and rape, among others. These illegals were all convicted of these crimes. Serious crimes. Why are Democrats protecting these types of illegal alien criminals?

