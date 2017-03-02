Illegal Alien Demands Pathway To Citizenship, ICE Arrests Her Shortly After

This has made a good many liberal outlets unhinged, as you can imagine

(Clarion Ledger) Moments after an immigrant spoke out about her fears of deportation, she was detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Daniela Vargas, 22, was detained by ICE agents Wednesday morning, shortly after speaking at a news conference in downtown Jackson, according to her attorney, Abby Peterson. (snip) Vargas was 7 years old when her family came to America from Argentina, placing her under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, immigration policy. Under the policy, DACA recipients have to reapply every two years. Vargas’ DACA is expired but her renewal application is pending. Peterson said she told agents via telephone Vargas had a pending DACA case. However, agents reportedly told Peterson that Vargas was a “visa overstay” and will be detained. Vargas has no bond and is in ICE detention.

Her father and brother were detained in mid-February, but, she was not. There was a report of a handgun present in the home, which, surprise surprise, is a felony, since those unlawfully present in the U.S. are forbidden to have any guns.

Essentially, she was out there giving a speech demanding that she and the other Dreamers be given legal status. After failing to reapply for DACA status on time. ICE has stated that this was a targeted detainment, so, all those leftist media outlets freaking out might end up with egg on their face when the information on “why” comes out. Funny, ICE isn’t given credit by the media for things like this

And, a bit to the east of Raleigh, ICE targeted another illegal alien, for which “ICE officials stressed that this action was “not a standard immigration action” and was part of a larger federal investigation.”

