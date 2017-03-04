Illegal Alien Taken Into Custody Sends Shockwaves Or Something

Illegal aliens and those who support them are utterly freaking out. Which is a good thing. Those unlawfully present in the United States should be fearful that the will be picked up, detained, and potentially deported. Because they are unlawfully present. And this will make those who intend to come to the U.S. illegally or overstay their visas think hard on the consequences

Immigrant arrested by ICE after dropping daughter off at school, sending shockwaves through neighborhood Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez had just dropped off his 12-year-old daughter Tuesday morning at her Lincoln Heights school when two black, unmarked vehicles surrounded his car. As he pulled away from the school and got back onto the main road, the vehicles’ lights flashed. Avelica-Gonzalez, with his wife and 13-year-old daughter in the car, pulled over. Agents for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, wearing jackets that said “POLICE” on the back, detained the 48-year-old father of four. ICE officials said the arrest was routine, citing a 2014 order for Avelica-Gonzalez’s deportation. But amid growing fears of mass deportations under President Trump, the arrest has roiled the largely immigrant community north of downtown Los Angeles.

Here’s what it looked like

ICYMI, here's what it's like for a child to watch a parent arrested ahead of deportation. — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) March 4, 2017

Remember, he’s been under order to be deported since 2014. Who was president then?

ICE has a long-standing policy directing agents to generally avoid conducting enforcement activities at so-called “sensitive locations” such as churches, hospitals and schools. But Avelica-Gonzalez’s arrest has sparked new concerns that ICE is loosening that policy — an accusation that federal officials deny.

Not according to ICE

Avelica-Gonzalez’s family says he was less than two blocks away from the school. ICE officials said he was arrested in the 3200 block of Pasadena Avenue, about half a mile from the school.

Many people in article comments support this occurring where ICE states it occurred.

But national cases have stoked fears. One involved a woman who was detained by ICE agents last month while seeking domestic abuse protection at a Texas courthouse. In Virginia, agents arrested men outside a church warming shelter.

I’m not familiar with the latter, but the former involves Ervin Gonzalez, who is a 6 time alien absconder, and has been charged with numerous crimes, including assault and possession of stolen mail, this last being a federal felony. Funny how the article forgot to mention those things.

Avelica-Gonzalez, a citizen of Mexico, has lived in the U.S. for 25 years. His four daughters — the other two ages 24 and 19 — were all born in the U.S. He has two prior criminal convictions, said Emi MacLean, an attorney for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network. The organization put out a call to action the day he was arrested, asking supporters to tell ICE not to deport him. MacLean said Avelica-Gonzalez was convicted of misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor driving without a license in 2008. Another misdemeanor conviction, in 1998, was for receipt of stolen property when he bought a non-DMV-issued vehicle registration tag. Before 2015, immigrants living in California illegally could not get driver’s licenses.

So, he had 25 years to attempt to do the right thing to gain citizenship. He did. He came illegally and had a family, meaning this is 100% on Avelica-Gonzalez, for breaking the law. This applies to every illegal alien: they took the chance of the crime, and the responsibility for this is on their heads.

