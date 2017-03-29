Illegal Aliens Are Cancelling Their Food Stamps Or Something

Supposedly, “undocumented immigrants”, in other words, those who are unlawfully present in the U.S., are ineligible for food stamps. In practice, many illegals are getting more in food stamps than U.S. citizens. And NPR notices something interesting

Deportation Fears Prompt Immigrants To Cancel Food Stamps Groups that help low-income families get food assistance are alarmed by a recent drop in the number of immigrants seeking help. Some families are even canceling their food stamps and other government benefits, for fear that receiving them will affect their immigration status or lead to deportation. Many of the concerns appear to be unfounded but have been fueled by the Trump administration’s tough stance on immigration. Officials at Manna Food Center in Montgomery County, Md., report that about 20 percent of the 561 families they have helped apply for food stamps, or SNAP benefits, in the past few months have asked that their cases be closed. Maria Chavez, an outreach worker for Manna, says her immigrant clients are scared, especially if they’re unauthorized parents getting SNAP benefits for their eligible American children. “They say, ‘I want to close my food stamp.’ And I say, ‘Why you want to close it?’ They say, ‘Well, because I am afraid that something [will] happen to me or they [will] deport me,’ ” says Chavez. (snip) “There’s so much misinformation that it’s creating a lot of anxiety among all immigrants right now,” says Matthew Lopas, an attorney with the National Immigration Law Center, which is trying to allay people’s fears. “Nothing in the law has changed as of now, and there’s certainly no danger at this point in using programs for which a person is eligible.”

Illegal aliens should be fearful that they will be deported, because they are here…get this…unlawfully. However, federal authorities aren’t targeting the average illegal alien, just the ones that are involved in the criminal justice system because they’ve committed a crime beyond being unlawfully present in the United States. But, if they can be scared enough, perhaps they will voluntarily leave, and this fear will also reduce those who might come illegally in the future.

OH NO! Illegal Immigrants Are Avoiding Free School Lunches Because They Fear Deportation Illegal immigrants in Connecticut say they are now scared to sign their children up for free or reduced-priced school lunches because they believe doing so will run the risk of deportation. The News-Times, Danbury’s daily newspaper, has the story. Illegal immigrant parents have been calling the Danbury school district offices to ask if federal immigration officials can gain access to the forms they must complete to access taxpayer-funded free lunches or lunch discounts. District employees say “hundreds” of illegal immigrant parents have expressed concerns in recent months. Most are scared their immigration status could be exposed because of their participation in lunch programs. A few have gone so far as to consider pulling their kids out of school.

Here’s the thing: there are consequences for actions. Illegal aliens made the decision to come to the U.S. illegally or overstayed their visas. They brought children with them and had children here. The only people at fault are themselves. If they were in compliance with the law they wouldn’t be scared.

