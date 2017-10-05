Illegal Aliens Want A Clean Immigration Bill Or Something

Exactly what makes people who are unlawfully present in the United States think they have the right to demand legislation? It’s like petty thieves demanding they have a say in laws about petty theft. Of course, Democrats, and the tiny number of squishy Republicans, who have empowered illegal aliens into thinking they have a say

Advocates call for passage of ‘clean’ immigration law Immigrant advocates and officials in Las Cruces on Wednesday demanded passage of “clean” legislation that would protect millions of undocumented immigrants from deportation without being tied to funds for a border wall or an influx of immigration agents along the border. The call by New Mexico Comunidades en Acción y de Fé, Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Las Cruces resident Yadira Ramirez, a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, came the day before a crucial deadline for eligible participants of the DACA program to apply for permit renewals. “New Mexico CAFé leaders and clergy are fighting for nothing less than a clean Dream Act,” Johana Bencomo, a community organizer for N.M. CAFé, said. “One that will protect millions of Dreamers and give them a pathway to citizenship all the while not criminalizing millions of other undocumented immigrants and not further militarizing our border communities by adding more Border Patrol agents, more ICE agents, funding for a needless wall and further increasing detention bed quota.”

This is the exact kind of thing that will cause people who are willing to consider some sort of legal option (I would support Rand Paul’s legislation, though there are still a few issues) to turn away. The illegals want to have their cake and eat it too. If there are no border protections, no measures to reduce illegal immigration, no penalties, all those who are open to a compromise will turn away, including more than enough elected Republicans who will vote any sort of “clean bill” down.

And then where will you be, illegals/Dreamers? Calling for legislation that gives you everything while enabling even more illegal immigration is not the answer. If legalization for Dreamers fails, this will be on you. You really shouldn’t be given any sort of legalization pathway. Do you want to destroy the change to get one? Choose wisely.

