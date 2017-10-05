The Implications of DACA Amnesty and Chain Migration

Some were more surprised by this than others:

Trump thinks it makes sense to sign an amnesty for young illegal immigrants and to let them become citizens, an official from the Department of Homeland Security told Senators on Tuesday. “Under a rational bill, these [DACA] individuals would be able to become lawful permanent residents with a pathway to citizenship,” Michael Dougherty, the assistant secretary for border, immigration and trade policy, told GOP Sen. John Kennedy during a Tuesday hearing of the Senate judiciary committee. The statement reflected Trump’s turnabout since his election campaign when he promised to send all illegals homewards, including the 800,000 younger illegals who got work permits via former President Barack Obama’s 2012 “DACA” amnesty.

Eight hundred thousand is a lot of people. For perspective, the entire population of Denver is less than 700,000.

The economy could absorb them. However, it is actually more like 3.3 million young illegal aliens who are about to get amnesty. Now we are closing in on the population of Los Angeles.

Now for the scary part. Even 3.3 million is a drop in the bucket compared to the ensuing tsunami of chain migration:

Under the current legal U.S. immigration system, newly naturalized U.S. citizens are able to sponsor their foreign relatives and bring them to the U.S. According to Princeton University researchers Stacie Carr and Marta Tienda, the average number of family members brought to the U.S. by newly naturalized Mexican immigrants stands at roughly six. … If the number of amnestied illegal aliens who gain a pathway to citizenship under an immigration deal were to rise to the full 3.3 million who would be eligible for DREAM Act amnesty, and if each brought in three to six foreign family members, the chain migration flow could range from 9.9 million to 19.8 million foreign nationals coming to the U.S.

It would be better to be invaded and occupied by the communist Chinese. Eventually, we would be able to expel them. The hordes pouring in from the Third World will never leave. Rather, they will become an ever-larger percentage of the population due to their much higher birth rates. This will soon be a very different country.

On tips from Torcer. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.