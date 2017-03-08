Just Another Wonderful Illegal Alien Decapitating His Mother

Will Democrats, who seem to love illegal aliens, look to hold up this guy as a paragon, like they’ve done with so many others?

(WTVD) The Franklin County District Attorney said Tuesday that 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada will be moved to Central Prison because it’s “more appropriate for any special needs he may have.” Machada is being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge after deputies say he decapitated his mother at their home on Morgan Drive near Stonehill Drive just south of U.S. Highway 64 Monday afternoon. The area is east of Zebulon – near the Wake County line. At a a preliminary hearing Tuesday, both the prosecution and defense said they expect mental health to be an issue in the case. According to court documents, Machada took four different medications for psychosis and schizophrenia. Federal officials also said Tuesday that Machada is in the country illegally and they’ve issued an immigration detainer for him. “ICE is focused on identifying, arresting and removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws,” a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson told ABC11.

What did he do? He cut his mother’s head off with a large butcher knife, after stabbing her numerous times in front of two young children. When that was done, he called 911 himself, essentially admitting to the crime. When law enforcement showed up at the residence, he was holding the knife. And his mother’s head.

This part of Zebulon is less than 30 miles away from me, and is an area replete with lots of illegal aliens. It has also had a problem with Hispanic gangs, including MS-13. Whether that has anything to do with this, no one really knows why Machada did this. But, now we have one more illegal alien, who would have been eligible for Obama’s deferred action program.

