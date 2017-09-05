Just Like That, 18 Republicans Fall In To Oppose Trump’s Elimination Of DACA

Trump is prepared to change the rules that govern the adults who were brought to live illegally in America as children. Today, he tweeted out a note to Congress to tell them to get working on legislation that can replace Obama’s DACA program. DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and is a way for those illegal aliens to earn work permits. So, parents will illegally bring their minor children into the country and bet on DACA to allow their children to eventually get American citizenship.

And now it’s looking like Trump wants to end DACA with a six-month grace period.

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

On Labor Day, Trump tweeted this in support of American workers.

We are building our future with American hands, American labor, American iron, aluminum and steel. Happy #LaborDay! pic.twitter.com/lyvtNfQ5IO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2017

But Republicans are already pushing back at this admonishment from the President, with Orrin Hatch leading the charge. Senator Hatch was been a professional politician since 1977 and is the longest-serving Republican Senators in American history. Hatch, along with the Democratic Senator Dick Durbin proposed the DREAM Act in 2001, which stands for Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act. This is, at its most basic, another scheme to allow illegals a cheap way to get their children the most coveted citizenship in the world. He posted this on Twitter:

“I’ve urged the President not to rescind DACA, ac action that would further complicate a system in serious need of a permanent, legislative solution. Like the President, I’ve long advocated for tougher enforcement of our existing immigration laws. But we also need a workable, permanent solution for individuals who entered our country unlawfully as children through no fault of their own and who have built their lives here. And that solution must come from Congress. Over the coming months, I’ll be working closely with my colleagues in Congress and with the administration to pass meaningful immigration reform that will secure our borders, provide a workable path forward for the Dreamer population , and ensure that employers have access to the high-skilled workers they need to succeed in our technology-driven economy.”

And right now, 18 different GOP are going to work against Trump and against ending DACA:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Sen. Orin Hatch (R-UT)

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ);

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA),

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA),

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL),

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL),

Rep. Daniel Donovan (R-NY),

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE),

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL),

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX),

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ),

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA),

Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA),

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA),

Rep. John Faso (R-NY).

I’ll note that when you Google search for DACA, the Twitter posts and account that are on the front page of results are all pro-Democratic and anti-Trump.

Scott Greer is one of our friends over at The Daily Caller:

My heart breaks for the corporations that are now going to have hire American citizens to replace their Dreamers. Truly terrible — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) September 4, 2017