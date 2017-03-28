Justice Department Takes Aim At Sanctuary Cities

AG Jeff Sessions is putting cities that protect criminal illegal aliens, ones with crimes on their resumes like homicide, arson, assault, identity theft, rape, and sexual assault against a child, on notice

(ABC News) Attorney General Jeff Sessions made a surprise appearance at today’s White House press briefing, slamming cities that are working to ignore the federal law to turn over people who are living in the country illegally. Sessions said he “strongly urges” these cities, known as sanctuary cities, to “consider carefully” the damage they are doing to national security and public safety by refusing to enforce immigration laws. “Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws,” including refusing to detain nonfelons on federal detainer requests, Sessions said. Sessions noted a Department of Homeland Security report out last week showing more than 200 criminal suspects released in one week despite Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers. “Such policies cannot continue. They make our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on the streets,” he added.

What does he plan to do about this?

“We intend to use all the lawful authorities we have to make sure our state and local officials … are in sync with the federal government,” Sessions said. “Moreover, the Department of Justice will require that jurisdictions seeking or applying for Department of Justice grants to certify compliance with [relevant laws] as a condition of receiving those awards,” he added. In the current fiscal year, Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs is slated to award $4.1 billion in grants.

For cities, that’s a lot of money to lose.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

He brought up the death of Kate Steinle, a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an unauthorized immigrant on a San Francisco pier last summer. Donald Trump repeatedly cited her death during the presidential campaign when he called for an end to sanctuary cities.

Allegedly? Allegedly? It’s 100% true that Kate was murdered by an illegal alien criminal who had been deported six times for various criminal convictions. This is why the media has lost credibility.

Anyway, this has made many who support sanctuary cities, and, by extension, child raping illegal aliens, upset

(LA Times) California Senate leader Kevin de León on Monday called U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions’ move to cut federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities “nothing short of blackmail.” In a statement, De León (D-Los Angeles) said Sessions and the Trump administration “stuck to alternative facts” when describing immigrants and sanctuary counties and cities, where local policies limit the cooperation of law enforcement agencies with federal authorities on immigration laws. “Instead of making us safer, the Trump administration is spreading fear and promoting race-based scapegoating,” he said. “Their gun-to-the-head method to force resistant cities and counties to participate in Trump’s inhumane and counterproductive mass-deportation is unconstitutional and will fail.”

Is it blackmail? Perhaps. But, then, it shouldn’t be necessary to do this to get cities to cooperate with federal law regarding people who are unlawfully present in the United States who have not only been accused of crimes, but, in most cases, been convicted of crimes. Like molesting children.

And, let’s face it, it’s not like the U.S. government hasn’t done similar things. Obama threatened to withhold school funding for those who refused to kowtow to the gender confused.

(LA Times) Still, officials in sanctuary cities across California scrambled to touch base on Monday with attorneys to explore their legal options. For most cities, the move to declare themselves sanctuary jurisdictions largely serves as a message of political support for immigrants in the country illegally.

So, they are going to fight to support those unlawfully present in the country who are child molesters. Is this the fight Democrat cities really want?

#SF knows that #SanctuaryCities are safer, more productive, healthier places to live. We work for all our residents. #SFStandsAsOne pic.twitter.com/768sO981Q4 — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) March 27, 2017

Kate Steinle was unavailable for comment. Nor was Drew Rosenberg, who was hit then run over three times by an illegal alien in San Francisco, which refused to cooperate with federal authorities, and released the illegal to the streets after 43 days in jail. Nor all the children molested by illegal aliens. Sure you want this fight, Democrats?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.