LA Times Unintentionally Admits That Dreamers Aren’t Americans

An interesting headline and article from LA Times Kate Linthicum, report from Mexico City

Another thing Trump stripped from ‘Dreamers’: The chance to visit home Last month, California college student Miriam Juan stepped off a plane in Guadalajara, Mexico, and hugged her grandparents for the first time in 17 years. She had no words at first, just smiles and tears. An immigrant brought to the U.S. from Mexico at age 4, Juan was able to make the trip thanks to a little known perk of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded 800,000 “Dreamers” from deportation. Under the program, young immigrants without legal status could apply for permission to take short trips out of the country for humanitarian, educational or employment purposes, and then return legally to the U.S. No longer.

That’s because those places they go as mentioned in the start of the story are their homes, regardless of how long they have resided unlawfully in the United States.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

And Obama manufacturing this perk through an unlawful and un-Constitutional Executive Order was also unlawful. The Law states that if an illegal alien (that’s what they are called within the laws, aliens) leaves the country and then comes back, they are now felons.

President Trump’s decision Tuesday to strip deportation protections for DACA recipients beginning in March also restricts their ability to travel. A Homeland Security memorandum issued Tuesday said the department would stop approving new applications for travel permits, known as advance parole. The agency said it would honor applications that had been approved.

As it should be. Let me ask: if Trump created an EO that gave all those accused of committing sexual harassment, as long as it did not go beyond unwanted comments and looks, and there was no touching of the “naughty bits”, parole, where their companies could not fire them, would that be OK? I mean, they haven’t actually hurt anyone, there was no violence or actual criminal activity, right? They pay taxes, right, and contribute to the economy? Wait, you’re saying that it is not OK? Huh.

An estimated 40,000 DACA recipients used advance parole to get green cards since DACA was created in 2012, said Claire Nicholson, a spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. “It’s extremely troubling,” said Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which seeks to reduce levels of immigration. “President Obama said DACA would in no way lead to people getting amnesty or citizenship, and it turned out not to be accurate.”

Well, that’s weird. You have an official stating “this is what has happened”, yet, the Washington Post’s fact checker, Glenn Kessler, is trying to spin dispute the number.

Migrant advocates acknowledge the immigration benefits of advance parole; in recent years some advocacy groups have coached Dreamers on how to time their green card applications with advance parole trips. Still, many advocates insist the program’s biggest benefit was not potential access to legal status but the chance for tens of thousands of Dreamers to reconnect with their homeland.

Homeland. Tell you what: if all the parents who unlawfully brought their kids to the U.S. self deport, because they are the ones who “sinned”, then we can consider giving these “kids” (who have an average age of 22), some type of lawful status. Which will not including citizenship and voting rights. At least not for at least well over a decade.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.