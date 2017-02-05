Latino civil rights group sues Wells Fargo, the reason why is CRAAAAAZY

A student in California that has been here illegally since she was five years-old, has teamed up with a Latino civil rights group to sue Wells Fargo for not giving her a loan to go to college. She’s not a US citizen and therefore the bank said, nope! But she intends to force them. In any other state, I would contend that the judge would deem this a frivolous lawsuit and pitch it, while making this ‘student’ pay the court costs. But we’re talking about California, who is busy attempting to become a sanctuary state.

I don’t see how they can force Wells Fargo to make the loan… this isn’t a dictatorship and they don’t have the right to compel a bank to make a loan. The refusal is not discriminatory, it is based on citizenship. Those rules have always been in place and this student isn’t entitled to a loan period. She is being criminalized because she’s breaking the law and therefore by definition, she is a criminal. This is why we have the rule of law. There is nothing stopping her from becoming a citizen. She doesn’t choose to do so, but still wants all this country has to offer. That’s messed up.

From BizPac Review:

Another frivolous lawsuit filed by an undocumented immigrant? A Latino civil rights group has joined a student at a California public university in her lawsuit against Wells Fargo Bank, to force the financial giant to issue student loans to immigrants who arrived here illegally as minors. Mitzie Perez, a junior at the University of California, Riverside, and the California League of United Latin American Citizens, known asLULAC, filed its lawsuit in Federal District Court in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Examiner. Perez arrived in the United States from Guatemala with her parents at the age of five and was since given temporary authorization to remain in the country by former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. “I feel like I’m still kind of being criminalized. I just want to go to school,” said Perez, according to CNN Money. The complaint alleges that the bank “outright refuses to extend loans to individuals who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.” The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are represented by lawyers working with the Los Angeles-based Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, or MALDEF. “This is about being disqualified upfront, without any consideration of the relevant qualification criteria for assessing risk,” said Thomas Saenz, a MALDEF attorney.

This girl is also not telling the truth it would seem. Perez claims that she was denied a student loan because she isn’t a US citizen or a lawful permanent resident. At the time her loan was rejected, however, the bank stated that a number of factors could have resulted in its decision. “This could be due to the school you selected, your field of study, and/or your citizenship status,” the bank informed her at the time. It seems to me that those factors could affect her standing in court and this case.

According to The Examiner:

The lawsuit seeks to be certified as a class action on behalf of all people in the United States who were denied loans or other products by Wells Fargo since 2013 because they were not citizens, despite meeting the identification requirements. The suit asks for an injunction barring the alleged discrimination and for a financial compensatory and punitive award.

Wells Fargo is contending that other resolutions to the issue could have been discussed before this lawsuit was filed on the behalf of numerous students. I’m not a huge fan of Wells Fargo, but I almost feel sorry for them here. Knowing them as I do, I would wager they will fold because of the bad publicity and political correctness. I guess extortion works if you are an illegal alien these days.

