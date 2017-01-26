Liberal NY Governor Challenges Trump on Immigration, Offers HILARIOUS Option

One of the promises Donald Trump made throughout the campaign was that he was going to be tough on illegal immigration. And he has already begun to take action… making one liberal politician very, very angry.

Trump has announced that not only will he be deporting illegal immigrants, he plans to begin construction on the border wall within a few months. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo inexplicably decided to make a statement, saying that if Trump was going to be deporting immigrants, then… sign him up?



As I’ve said before, I say again today, if there is a move to deport immigrants, I say then start with me. pic.twitter.com/elejUuKS9J — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2017

Cuomo says he is planning to fight Trump on immigration, although considering he’s a governor and not a member of Congress, it doesn’t seem to be altogether clear how he could do much damage. But if he wants to leave the country, then hey… what’s stopping him?