Liberal NY Governor Challenges Trump on Immigration, Offers HILARIOUS Option

26 Jan, 2017
One of the promises Donald Trump made throughout the campaign was that he was going to be tough on illegal immigration. And he has already begun to take action… making one liberal politician very, very angry.

Trump has announced that not only will he be deporting illegal immigrants, he plans to begin construction on the border wall within a few months. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo inexplicably decided to make a statement, saying that if Trump was going to be deporting immigrants, then… sign him up?


Cuomo says he is planning to fight Trump on immigration, although considering he’s a governor and not a member of Congress, it doesn’t seem to be altogether clear how he could do much damage. But if he wants to leave the country, then hey… what’s stopping him?

