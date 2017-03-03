Mom Demands Disciplinary Action After Teacher Agrees With Trump on Immigration

Here is how crybullies respond to the suggestion that immigration law should be enforced:

Nevada mother Laura Llamas is calling for immediate disciplinary action to be taken against a teacher for expressing her support of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, allegedly making two middle school students in Clark County cry.

Yelped Llamas:

“We have to stop this. This can’t happen in our district at all.”

Even enforcing the law at Obama’s lax level will result in moonbats shrieking hysterically and tearing out clots of hair. We have nothing to lose. We may as well set up catapults at the border to send illegals home, and a minefield to prevent them from returning.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Maybe Llamas would like a catapult ride.

Hat tip: New Americana. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.