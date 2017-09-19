Nancy Pelosi Gets Shutdown By Angry DACA Recipients

Nancy Pelosi learned a valuable lesson: you reap what you sow

‘You’re a Liar’: Pro-Immigration Demonstrators Confront Pelosi Over DACA Talks With Trump Things got a little heated Monday when a group of young immigrants confronted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a pro-DACA press conference in San Francisco. Several dozen young immigrants shouted down the top House Democrat, following her recent conversations with President Donald Trump over the future of a program that grants many of them legal status. “We are immigrant youth, undocumented and unafraid,” they chanted, taking over a scheduled press conference Pelosi, along with Reps. Barbara Lee and Jared Huffman, organized to call for the immediate passage of the Dream Act, a federal proposal that offered many of the same protections as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, but was never approved by Congress.

Pelosi et all where there to help the illegal aliens, and this is the treatment they received. And pro-amensty folks wonder why so many of us are against providing a pathway to citizenship, when those who are unlawfully present in the U.S. act like this, when they start Demanding that we give them citizenship, instead of politely, respectfully, and contritely asking.

Here’s just one snippet of the event

That moment Nancy Pelosi realizes she's been defending a bunch of ungrateful, disrespectful illegal aliens. 😂pic.twitter.com/L5tCghJjo0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2017

There’s plenty more video at the original link, which includes

“You’re fighting deportation,” the group asked, over and over again. “Yes, I’m, yes, I’m,” Pelosi responded. “You’re a liar, you’re a liar,” protesters said, attacking her about her efforts to stop deportation. “You don’t know what you’re taking about,” a visibly upset Pelosi responded. “It’s clear you don’t want any answers,” Pelosi told the group. “It’s clear.” Pelosi then walked out of the press conference and told reporters outside, “They don’t want the Dream Act.”

Obviously, these illegal aliens have never read the book How To Win Friends And Influence People, a pure classic. And you have to wonder what Pelosi is truly thinking, the things she won’t say publicly, about this incident. It certainly can’t help with the push for amnesty. But, hey, Pelosi just learned a valuable lesson about giving people an inch and watching them take a mile, eh?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.