NY Gov Cuomo DARES Trump: ‘You Want to Deport Immigrants, Start With Me’

Democrats are not supportive of Donald Trump’s efforts to enforce our nation’s immigration laws. They have opposed raids from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials, and increased deportations have made liberals very angry. But no one has been as vocal about their opposition as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In November, Cuomo responded to Trump’s victory in the presidential election by saying, “If there is a move to deport immigrants, I say then start with me.” In January, he repeated the message again, releasing a speech daring Trump to deport him on Twitter.

As I've said before, I say again today, if there is a move to deport immigrants, I say then start with me. pic.twitter.com/elejUuKS9J — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 25, 2017

“If there is a move to deport immigrants, then I say then start with me because I am the son of Mario Cuomo, the son of Andrea Cuomo, a poor Italian immigrant, who came to this country without a job, without money, without resources,” Cuomo said in January. “And he was here only for the promise of America. And if we’re going to question immigrants, and deport immigrants, then who is safe? And who is left? Because we are all immigrants.”

Now, Cuomo is repeating that message yet again. He was speaking at a rally for Democrats, with the goal of helping the party retake the House of Representatives in 2018, and once again, dared Trump to deport him, because he is an “immigrant”. “New Yorkers know that we are all immigrants,” he said defiantly. “You want to deport immigrants, start with me because I am an immigrant.” Of course, Cuomo isn’t an immigrant — he was born in the United States — but whatever gets the base excited, right?

Some expect that Cuomo will toss his hat into the ring for the 2020 presidential race, and is expected to spend much of the next 18 months campaigning and raising money.