NY Times Goes Moonbat Category 5 On DACA Cancellation

This is nothing you wouldn’t expect. Illegal alien supporters were bound to lose their minds when the un-Constitutional DACA was finally cancelled. Remember, even Obama said the executive amnesty program was illegal and unconstitutional. Lower courts have so far ruled that DACA (and DAPA), where extra-legal usurpations of Congressional power. Anyhow, before we head to the NY Times, let’s have some fun with this Washington Post article

That’s the headline on the WP web front page. The article really has little to do with the headline, being about worries before the announcement was even made, but, that reminds me of this from Tuesday

She'll leave kicking and screaming, but she leave. Probably muzzled and restrained

Illegals are guests in our country. Illegally present guests. If we want them to leave, they’ll leave.

Editorial: Donald Trump’s Cowardice on ‘Dreamers’ President Trump didn’t even have the guts to do the job himself. Instead, he hid in the shadows and sent his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to do the dirty work of telling the country that the administration would no longer shield from deportation 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to this country as children.

Getting beyond the TDS, the NY Times Editorial Board is admitting that the program is illegal. We’ll come back to that in a few

Mr. Sessions, a longtime anti-immigrant hard-liner, was more than up to the task. In a short, disingenuous speech, he said a program set up by President Barack Obama in 2012 — known as DACA, for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — was a lawless policy that “yielded terrible humanitarian consequences” and denied jobs to hundreds of thousands of American citizens. (Mr. Trump echoed these claims in a statement released by the White House.) Mr. Sessions called DACA “an unconstitutional exercise of authority” and said “failure to enforce the laws in the past has put our nation at risk of crime, violence and terrorism.” False, false, false and false. DACA recipients are not threats to public safety or national security; to the contrary, they must have a nearly spotless record to be eligible in the first place. They do not receive legal status in this country, only a two-year, renewable deferral of deportation along with a work permit and eligibility for other government benefits down the road. And they are not taking jobs from native-born Americans, whose declining levels of employment can be chalked up to other factors.

No threats. Except for this Dreamer, who raped a little girl, who was 6 when it started, for years. Thousands have been found in violation of the DACA requirements, and, in reality, not that many are vetted either during their first application, nor in the follow ups.

As for the policy’s legality, there’s no question that the president has the authority to set immigration-enforcement priorities. Presidents of both parties have done that for decades, and President Obama did it by focusing on people with criminal records and not on those brought to this country as children. For most of this latter group, the United States is the only home they’ve ever known. About 9 in 10 are working taxpayers, and deporting them could reduce the gross domestic product by over $400 billion over the next decade.

“Priorities”. However, what DACA did was not “set immigration-enforcement priorities”, it 100% shielded illegal aliens who were brought as children by their parents from being deported, and, by extension, shielded the parent(s), because they didn’t want to “separate” families.

Let’s say the DEA has a policy of prioritizing drug dealers, especially the big shots. And, they go on a raid. If they catch a few buyers at the same time, will they let them go? No. They were in violation of the law. How about if they created a policy where the buyers would be excused? Better yet, if the DEA set a policy where they would only go after the big shot dealers, and not the small fry sitting on corners selling small amounts of drugs. Everyone good with that? Of course not.

DACA told these illegals that they had nothing to worry about and would even be given legal status for work. That’s not setting priorities: it’s creating 2 year amnesties with perpetual renewal.

Contrast that with President Obama’s willingness to defend a policy that has always had detractors. “Ultimately, this is about basic decency,” Mr. Obama wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. “This is about whether we are a people who kick hopeful young strivers out of America, or whether we treat them the way we’d want our own kids to be treated.” Mr. Trump has no good rejoinder. That’s partly because there isn’t one and partly because, as is so often the case, he doesn’t fully understandthe scope of what he’s done. One would hope that the widespread outrage at Tuesday’s announcement, and the impending suffering of hundreds of thousands of people who’ve done nothing but try to become contributing members of society, might impress it upon him.

Perhaps Mr. Pen And Phone, who had a poor relationship with Congress, even the ones in his own political party, should have picked up the phone and talked to people who pass laws. Realistically, this is about basic Law. We can either be a nation of Law or a nation of Men. Where is the decency to the American citizens when the government excuses illegal behavior for a certain class of people?

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.