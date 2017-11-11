Oh Snap! Trump’s DHS Nominee Says Americans ‘Owe’ Amnesty to DACA Illegals

President Donald Trump’s nominee for lead of the Department of Homeland Security says “we owe” those who are currently immune to deportation under DACA full Amnesty. That’s nearly 700,000 people.

In her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed that she is pro-Amnesty, a shocking move considering the President’s campaign rhetoric. Nielsen says it is the United States’ obligation to legalize DACA recipients.

“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA Amnesty. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen. What a moron, DACA permits are no less than two years. She is spewing a bunch of rhetoric. I thought Trump was going to drain the swamp, not increase the size of it.

She didn’t even say there were any contingencies at all. Everyone, everywhere can come on in if they please. This issue is a huge reason why Trump was elected and he nominated this woman to run DHS? Doesn’t he realize that this would trigger a chain migration of over 4 million illegal aliens?

As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen has said previously that if she was confirmed as the head of DHS, she would immediately be “ready to work” with DC in passing Amnesty for DACA illegal aliens. How is this even a thing?

“Congress has a clear constitutional policymaking authority to change immigration law in order to develop a permanent solution for those individuals that were [DACA] recipients,” Nielsen wrote before the hearing. “If confirmed, I will stand ready to work with Congress to provide any technical assistance needed towards a permanent, legal solution and towards enacting measures that enhance border security, interior enforcement, and our immigration system generally.”

Of course, everyone who you don’t want endorsing this lady, has endorsed her. The cheap foreign labor lobby, the open borders advocates, the entire Washington national security apparatus, have all given their stamp of approval for this lady. These are the exact opposite of who you want endorsing a head of the DHS. Mr. President, I know you read my articles. Please change this. You would receive a lot of flak, but you’re used to that and seem to thrive on it.

This lady has done it all. She was the chair of a committee at the World Economic Forum that promotes mass immigration to Europe and other Western nations, saying the West does not have a choice and must accept millions of migrants. She was also involved with the Bush II administration’s debacle of letting in 30,000 illegal aliens and foreign workers after Hurricane Katrina. Aren’t those jobs Americans could have had? Over a million Americans were displaced by the hurricane. They could’ve used the work.

Africa for Africans, said the black man. Asia for the Asians, said the Asian man. The West for white men, said the racist. The bottom line is, if Kamala Harris doesn’t have a look of disgust while talking to you, I don’t want you in the administration. It’s a great benchmark to shoot for.