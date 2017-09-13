Paul Ryan Reportedly Says No Chance For Border Wall During Private Dinner

I don’t trust House Speaker Paul Ryan at all anymore. I’ve watched him say one thing in public and do the opposite in private. So, I’m not surprised to hear that at a private dinner in June he said that only “one member” wanted to build a wall across the entire U.S.-Mexico border and that wasn’t him. Evidently Breitbart got wind of this from multiple sources including former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-CO). The dinner took place on the eve of the House passing Kate’s Law and sanctuary city reforms.

Tancredo said, “Ryan told a group of Republicans he met with … that only one person wants a wall.” I don’t believe that for a second… if it is true, we are done for as a sovereign nation. Tancredo was less than thrilled with Ryan’s characterization of support for the wall within the House GOP. “Of course he means only one person in his entourage and of the leadership,” he said. “I know several people in Congress who want a wall and I know that there are millions of Americans who want a wall.”

“You have to understand the level of fear that exists in the Republican establishment about this issue,” Tancredo stated. I don’t give a damn. They are betraying Americans over this issue. “The Chamber of Commerce doesn’t want a wall … the pressure is greater from the Chamber of Commerce than it is from the members,” said Tancredo, who fought for years to stop the flood of illegal immigration. He added, “That’s the basic problem. It was then. It is now.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Another Breitbart source in the House GOP confirmed that Ryan made a similar remark. That House member said, “All this narrative serves to inform is that Ryan’s is making a point of listening to Members and that Members mostly are trying to listen to each other. I believe it is true that support for the wall is not as strong as it needs to be among House Republicans.” I believe it goes far beyond that. It has to do with lobbying and kickbacks from the Chamber of Commerce and those pushing for Amnesty. This member supports the border wall, but notice, he won’t give his name. He believes part of the problem is that members lack knowledge of the history of the immigration issue and the failures to secure the border in the past.

Most of the GOP is standing in direct opposition to what most Americans want. They were elected to secure our borders and stop illegal immigration. Through subterfuge, lies, deception and politics, they are doing the exact opposite. President Trump has vowed over and over that the wall will be built, but this morning I read he is no longer tying the legislation of DACA to funds for the wall. I am not sure what is going on here, but I don’t like it. I feel like we are being played.

Ryan previously made a big show of going to the border and claiming that the House would fund the border wall this year. I feel like an idiot for believing this jerk. His claims are misleading at best, outright lying at worst. I suspect that Ryan is siding with the Democrats on many things these days including Amnesty and Obamacare. His previous statements indicate just that. I may be confused by what the President is doing currently and I may not like it one bit… but I abhor what Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell are doing. We are now fighting the enemy within and this enemy has an ‘R’ after his name.