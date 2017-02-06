Previously deported convicts CAUGHT sneaking into America; their crimes are horrible!

Democrats think that because they opt to deport illegals for a cherry-picked list of violent offenses, somehow that makes them better than the Republicans who don’t want them to enter the country in the first place.

But the problem is, Democrats gave the mouse a cookie and we all know what happens when you give a mouse a cookie…

From Breaking 911:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

EL CENTRO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two previously deported convicted sex offenders early Thursday morning. At around 2:20 a.m., agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station observed two men walking north from the International Border fence near Ocotillo in a mountainous area. Agents caught up and questioned the men and determined that they were illegally present in the United States. The men were arrested and transported to the El Centro station for processing. Border Patrol agents conducted records checks which revealed that one of the men, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in the State of Nevada for Lewdness Acts with a Minor for which he received 5 years probation. The other man, a 24-year-old Mexican national, was also convicted in Nevada for Lewd and Lascivious Act with a minor for which he received 2 to 5 years of prison conviction. “These two arrests highlight the importance of knowing who is coming into the United States. The two sex offenders our Border Patrol Agents arrested took advantage of and preyed on minors,” said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. “Our agents shield our communities and our country from threats like this everyday.” The men will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted sex offenders.

Why bother deporting them? They’ll just reoffend and attempt to enter the country again. Instead I offer a cheaper solution that comes in a variety of calibers.