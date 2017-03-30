Sanctuary City Seattle Sues Trump Over His Sanctuary Cities Threat

On the one hand, Seattle is doing all it can to take firearms out of the hands of law abiding citizens. On the other, it’s doing all it can to protect criminal illegal aliens. And the illegal alien population is way up in Washington state, where they are doing all they can to protect the criminals

(Reuters) The city of Seattle sued U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday over its executive order seeking to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary cities,” arguing it amounted to unconstitutional federal coercion. Seattle Mayor Ed Murray told reporters the Constitution forbade the federal government from pressuring cities, “yet that is exactly what the president’s order does. Once again, this new administration has decided to bully.” “Things like grants helping us with child sex trafficking are not connected to immigration,” Murray said, adding: “It is time for cities to stand up and ask the courts to put an end to the anxiety in our cities and the chaos in our system.” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatened on Monday to strip Justice Department grants from cities and other local governments that choose to shield illegal immigrants from deportation efforts.

There would be no need to bully cities if they cooperated with federal law, law which is based on the Constitutional provision that they protect the United States from invasion, as well as set immigration standards.

Let’s consider: Democrats were in Moonbat Level 10 over Arizona’s SB1070, which strengthened immigration standards based on federal law. Democrats stated that only the federal government can set the standards, and that states and cities must follow federal law. So, how can they possibly complain when the federal government is telling cities, counties, and states to follow federal law? Oh, right, hypocrisy. My bad.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Responding to the Seattle lawsuit, a U.S. Justice Department representative said in a statement: “Failure to deport aliens who are convicted of criminal offenses makes our nation less safe by putting dangerous criminals back on our streets.”

Yes, it does. On the first two declined detainer reports from ICE, multiple illegals with convictions for assault, domestic assault, and serious drug crimes were released from jails in Washington state. Several of them were from King County, the county Seattle is in.

Murray said the goal of Seattle’s lawsuit was to have the courts declare that federal authorities “cannot force our local police officials to be involved in federal immigration activities.”

It’s really not that hard or much work. When they have an illegal, of which the majority that are in custody are there because they’ve committed a crime, they simply call ICE, and hold the illegal for 48 hours. That’s it. It’s an amazing statement, in that Seattle is claiming that it’s law enforcement shouldn’t be involved with law enforcement. That law enforcement at the local level doesn’t have to enforce federal law.

Crossed at Pirate’s Cove. Follow me on Twitter @WilliamTeach.