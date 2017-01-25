Sheriff Gives SANCTUARY To Illegals – Texas Steps In To Teach Them A Special Lesson!

It looks like Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is really asking for it and Governor Abbott is about to oblige her. She announced last Friday that her Austin police department would not cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Gov. Abbott then informed her that he would cut off their funding. He said she was violating her oath to protect Texans and keep them safe. He accused her of playing Russian roulette with Texan lives. Amen to that.

Local judge Sarah Eckhardt claims that the effects of the cut would be felt most by the county’s juvenile justice system. “It hits the sheriff’s office very little at all,” she said. “It hits the county attorney’s office, the district attorney’s office, the civil court system and the juvenile probation system. It hardly touches the sheriff’s department.” Well, that’s just too freaking bad. When you defy the law, there are consequences to be had. Austin chose very poorly when they elected Hernandez. And if she doesn’t reverse herself and fast, they are about to reap the rewards of standing in violation of the law.

From the Conservative Tribune:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Newly elected Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s announcement last Friday that her department would not be cooperating with federal immigration authorities has inspired a brutal chastening by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. “As sheriff your primary duty is to ensure the safety of the residents of Travis County,” he wrote Monday in a stern letter addressed to the sheriff. “However, your recent policy directive … betrays your oath and the residents of Travis County. I strongly urge you to reverse that policy before its effective date of February 1, 2017.” “This is not a pronouncement of sound public policy; it is a dangerous game of political Russian roulette — with the lives of Texans at stake,” he added. He also warned that unless Hernandez reversed her sanctuary city policy before Feb. 1., her county, which includes the city of Austin, would lose vital funding. He echoed this sentiment on Twitter as well. According to Austin news station KVUE, the county would specifically lose out on Criminal Justice Division grant money, though the effects of this cut would not be felt until October, which is when last year’s $1.8 million grant money will be exhausted.

What they fail to mention here are the incredible risks children will face it this sheriff does not follow the law. “Under your reckless policy, for example, dangerous criminal aliens convicted of felonies like murder; aggravated assault; human trafficking, including child sex trafficking; aggravated kidnapping; inducing sexual performance by a child or indecency with a child; dangerous gang activities; and the manufacture or delivery of deadly substances … will be turned loose into Travis County without permitting ICE the opportunity to collect them,” Abbott wrote.

Hernandez’s official policy states that department “officials shall not conduct or initiate any immigration status investigation into individuals in … custody or provide information on an inmate’s release date or address to ICE.” She is for giving a pass to illegal alien criminals and putting the citizens under her care at extreme risk. I suggest she take Governor Abbott’s words to heart… he’s serious and will carry through on his threat. Don’t play chicken with a conservative Texan Governor… you’ll lose. Make an example of this sheriff and let the rest of the nation take note.