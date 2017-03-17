SHOCK: Numbers show which jobs that MILLIONS of illegals work

This is exactly what the National Chamber of Commerce had in mind… cheap slave labor for businesses via the southern border. Over seven in ten illegal aliens have good paying jobs in the US according to Pew Research. Many of those are construction jobs outside the union force. AT least eight million illegals are employed… many as masons, maids and field workers. With a third of actual Americans out of the labor force, this is outrageous and wholly unacceptable.

We are literally clothing, sheltering and feeding a foreign country within our own borders. That’s just insane. And it is a globalist agenda pushed by progressives on both sides of the political aisle. Illegal Aliens now comprise almost 20% of our workforce thanks to Barack Obama and others before him. Illegal aliens have over fifty percent of landscaping and field jobs out there. I’m sure there are a lot of Americans who would jump at the chance of having those jobs, but employers don’t do that because Americans cost more. Besides, many illegal aliens are paid pennies on the dollar under the table. That should be punishable by law.

From the Washington Examiner:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Over seven in 10 of the 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States have jobs, many good-paying positions in construction, according to a new analysis of immigrants in the workforce. The Pew Research Center said that 8 million illegal immigrants have jobs, some 72 percent of all illegals, and they are big as masons, maids and field workers. “All told, immigrants made up 17.1 percent of the total U.S. workforce in 2014, or about 27.6 million workers out of 161.4 million. About 19.6 million workers, or 12.1 percent of the total workforce, were in the U.S. legally; about 8 million, or 5 percent, entered the country without legal permission or overstayed their visas,” said Pew. The report’s focus is on the overall number of immigrants with jobs and Pew stresses that there is no industry where immigrants, legal and illegal, have a majority of jobs. However, the report shows just how many jobs they do have and it breaks down the numbers jobs held by legal immigrants and illegal immigrants. And those numbers are big in many industries. For private home jobs, immigrants make up nearly 50 percent. Ditto for the agriculture industry.

I think that there should be a major ICE presence in every major city and that surprise business inspections should be ongoing. Then deport illegals as you find them. Fine the employers, or hell… arrest them for this. It’s criminal after all and defies the rule of law. “Immigrants account for about 60 percent of graders and sorters of agricultural products as well as plasterers and stucco masons, 55 percent of sewing machine operators, and about half of maids and housekeepers, tailors and dressmakers, and miscellaneous agricultural workers,” said Pew. All of those jobs are or could be apprenticed for actual Americans. This has to be stopped.

No nation can survive for long without enforceable borders… not intact anyway. If President Trump truly wants America put first and made great again, it’s going to take a lot more than 10,000 new ICE agents. A LOT more. And it will need to be ongoing and the law will have to be enforced strictly. Gear up for the lawsuits… this is going to be a long and brutal fight. One we dare not lose.