Southwest Border Sees Big Drop In Illegal Border Crossings

Article after article from the Credentialed Media discusses the fear created by Trump’s policies for those who are unlawfully present in the United States. Here’s the thing: perhaps the policies are meant to provide fear to those who might still consider coming to the United States illegally in order to reduce the flow into the U.S.

(Fox) There was a significant dip in illegal immigration across the southwest border during President Trump’s first month in office compared to that of the last three months of Obama’s presidency, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. In January, 31,575 individuals were taken into custody between ports of entry on the southwest border. That contrasts with an average of more than 45,000 for each of the previous three months, according to a CPB report released Monday. The agency said that while it is experiencing a decrease in illegal attempts at entry, the overall total migration remains at elevated levels due to family units and unaccompanied children from three groups: Central Americans, Haitian nationals migrating from Brazil and Cuban nationals.

If people from other nations know they can cross the border and won’t be immediately deported, that they will be a part of catch and release, allowing them to disappear into the U.S., if they are being almost invited by the previous administration and elected Democrats, if some cities will protect them, and so forth, they will come. If they think things won’t go well if they cross the border illegally, many will not bother trying.

Jim Carafano, a security expert with the Heritage Foundation, said an assortment of factors could account for the change in numbers. "There are a lot of reasons why numbers go up and down, but some of it could be a reaction to statements from President Trump that we're going to increase border security and seeing media reports that we're going to get tougher on illegal immigration in the U.S. People may be more resistant to come," Carafano told Fox News. "You can't make too much of monthly numbers, but if you see the total lawful immigration population drop, that means you're doing something that's impacting the system overall."

We’ll see if the numbers continue to drop, or at least stay lower than previous. If the numbers drop, people might be open to some sort of pathway, whether it be to just legalization or goes to citizenship.

A senior Trump administration official said Tuesday that the president is considering legislation to provide a pathway to legal status, but not yet citizenship, for those currently in the United States illegally — despite reports throughout his campaign for a “mass deportation.” The senior administration official said that the president thinks it is “time to push for an immigration bill.”

The problem with previous attempts, such as the Gang Of 8 bill, and George W. Bush’s push, is that they were clearly meant to provide levels of legalization while paying lip service to actually doing all they could to stop the flow along with things like taking a harder approach to those who might come illegally along with those who overstayed visas. If border security is increased, if conditions are implemented that dis-incentivize people from coming illegally along with overstaying visas, if the unlawfully present are not handed everything on a platter, an overall policy of being tough on illegals, then, we can look at legalization.

