Student Urges People To Report Illegal Alien At College. She Demands That He Be Expelled

A student at Transylvania University (yes, it’s a real place, with over 1,000 students in Lexington) is crying foul because she made several grave mistakes, and the school won’t coddle her and make it all go away.

Paola Garcia posted a six-minute video to Youtube this weekend, crying that another student, Taylor Rigg, had posted a picture of her Facebook profile (which includes a header image of Trump saying NOT MY PRESIDENT — no, he’s not your president, you’re not American) with a note saying:

“Everyone go report this illegal at my school bragging about breaking the law.”

Garcia, in the video, said that:

“Racists are emboldened today, and he’s inciting them to harass me and report me.”

Comments on the video ranged from one person posting a video of them filling out a tip form for ICE, and another said:

“Hope you enjoyed your visit. Back to them dirt floors of your homeland, stinky ass.”

When Garcia cried to the Transylvania officials last week, she reported in her video that they told her that Taylor Ragg’s actions “don’t violate the school’s non-discrimination policy.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Yeah, because being an illegal isn’t a race, and calling people RACIST! RACIST! RAAAACIST! doesn’t work anymore.

When Taylor Ragg was contacted by the local paper for a comment, his message read:

“Lexington Herald Leader is Fake News.”

Ragg is a former legislative intern and was an on-campus supporter of U.S. Senator Rand Paul when he was recently the campus coordinator with the group called Students for Rand.

Meanwhile, Garcia wants us to know that she has been offered Safe Spaces and that she feels relatively safe right now.

Good, poor dear, we wouldn’t want her to be any more upset.

A few summers ago we wrote about the demands of illegal immigrants who were publicly protesting their high tuition fees in America, looking for cheaper tuition than the American students. They said that they have to pay out-of-state tuition fees at the Wake Technical Community College, but their protest was broken up after officials at the school said that the protesters didn’t file the proper paperwork. Which seems fitting. They’re not supposed to be in the country and didn’t even bother to file a notice that they’d be protesting.

More recently we found that Cornell has big dreams of becoming a Sanctuary Campus that would shelter the illegals, because who needs laws when you have feelings? Commie profs at Cornell protesting along with commie students that the university ought to set up a fund for illegals both with and without DACA status and to “strengthen its commitment” to keep those pesky feds from getting information on the illegals.