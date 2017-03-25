Surprise: ICE Is Targeting Illegals In Sanctuary Cities

Where better to go to detain those unlawfully present in the United States than places where lots of illegals hang out because the cities coddle them?

Source: ICE is targeting ‘sanctuary cities’ with raids Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” with increased enforcement operations in an effort to pressure those jurisdictions to cooperate with federal immigration agents, a senior US immigration official with direct knowledge of ongoing ICE actions told CNN. A sanctuary city is a broad term applied to states, cities and/or counties that have policies in place designed to limit cooperation or involvement in the enforcement of federal immigration operations. More than 100 US jurisdictions — among them New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — identify as such. High-ranking ICE officials have discussed in internal meetings carrying out more raids on those locations, said the source.

Ah, the old unknown anonymous source. Even if true, sanctuary cities are a great place to go to detain illegals for deportation, especially for the more criminal element amongst illegals, because those with criminal offenses are confident that nothing will happen to them.

This week, a federal judge in Texas seems to have confirmed that tactic. US Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin revealed during an immigration hearing Monday that a mid-February raid in the Austin metro area was done in retaliation for a local sheriff’s recent decision to limit her department’s cooperation with ICE. “There’s been questions about whether Austin is being targeted. We had a briefing…. that we could expect a big operation, agents coming in from out of town. There was going to be a specific operation, and it was at least related to us in that meeting that it was a result of the sheriff’s new policy that this was going to happen,” Austin says in audio of the proceedings provided by the court.

Well, if the cities and counties did their jobs in upholding the law instead of protecting those who are unlawfully present in the country, this would not be necessary.

Officials in several sanctuary cities began complaining that they may be getting intentionally targeted after a series of raids around the country in February resulted in almost 700 arrests, but ICE described these operations as routine and said they were planned during the previous administration. The senior immigration official pointed out that the raids overwhelmingly took place in sanctuary jurisdictions.

Again, this is where a goodly chunk of illegals reside, because they are protected. They know if they are picked up that the city/county won’t report them to ICE. They’ll be let go. And who is being released back? Illegals with crimes on their resumes like arson, homicide, assault, rape, sexual assault on a child, identity theft, and so much more. These are the people sanctuary cities are protecting, and these are the people CNN and the sanctuary cities are complaining that ICE is targeting.

