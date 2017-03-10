Team Trump Looks To Send Fifty Judges To Adjudicate Immigration Cases

One of the talking points from illegal alien supporters is that there just aren’t enough judges to deal with all the illegals sitting in detention centers, so, the illegals in the centers should be let go on their own recognizance with a pinky swear that they’ll return for their hearing. With the return rarely happening, surprisingly. So, no

(Reuters) The Department of Justice is deploying 50 judges to immigration detention facilities across the United States, according to two sources and a letter seen by Reuters and sent to judges on Thursday. The department is also considering asking judges to sit from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., split between two rotating shifts, to adjudicate more cases, the sources said. A notice about shift times was not included in the letter. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. (snip) The order called for the end of a policy known as “catch and release,” by which immigrants were released from detention and given a date to appear in court. Immigration courts have a backlog of over 550,000 cases, according to the Justice Department’s data, so many court dates are set years into the future.

Well, we certainly do not want the illegals sitting in Obama’s horrible detention centers for long

(ABC News) Numerous health risks, poor conditions and safety violations were found at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), detention facility in Orange, California, according to a report released Wednesday. The report alleged that food was mishandled, the housing conditions were "unsatisfactory" and that the facility was violating protocols to separate high-risk detainees and low-risk detainees. An unannounced inspection on Nov. 16, 2016 of the Theo Lacy Facility (TLF) in Orange, California, found issues that "pose health risks" and other violations that "result in potentially unsafe conditions at the facility."

So, Obama was running the facility poorly. Interesting that this report comes out now. Regardless, if conditions are that bad for these criminal aliens, well, time for a quick hearing and then deportation.

Speaking of deportation, everyone freaked over the deporation of a grandma illegal. Sob stories were the order of the day, along with calling ICE and Trump big meanies. Then, reality reared it’s head

When the grandmother of a Mira Mesa military veteran’s family was sent back to Mexico last week, her devastated family members focused on her central role helping raise two small children whose father is serving as a contractor in Afghanistan. More details of her deportation came out this week, as immigration officials offered details of a felony welfare fraud conviction against the woman, Clarissa Arredondo, and disclosed that she had previously been deported. Arredondo, 43, was removed to Tijuana on Friday after being detained on Valentine’s Day. Her story was featured in The San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday and became national news. Her daughter is married to a Navy veteran, and they have daughters, 2 and 3.

She was under an expedited removal order from 2005. When someone crossed the border after being previously deported, that’s a felony. This goes with her felony welfare fraud conviction. Sure, it might not be a violent crime, but, then, it’s still a crime. Remember when Representative Larry Craig was caught with a wide stance, a misdemeanor (that shouldn’t even be a crime, but, that’s a different conversation), and the left cheered for him to be kicked out of Congress? Who did he hurt? There was no violence involved. Welfare fraud actually hurts U.S. citizens.

