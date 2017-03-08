Teen Illegal Comes to America… What Happens Next? UNTHINKABLE

One of the biggest concerns for many Americans regarding illegal immigration is crime. Illegal immigrants that have been caught committing horrific crimes are especially horrible to some, because in their minds, that immigrant shouldn’t have been in the country in the first place, and the crime therefore shouldn’t have happened. Yet the crimes continue… like the awful crime committed by an illegal immigrant in North Carolina.

18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes Machado beheaded his mother, 35-year-old Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machado. Machado, originally from Honduras, was found holding a butcher knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other. “When they arrived, he was with the decapitation in his hand and it was a gruesome scene,” Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said.

Machado had two siblings in the house at the time — a two-year-old and a three-year-old. Neither were harmed.

Police were called by Machado himself, who arrived to find the gruesome scene. ICE officials would later confirm that he was an illegal immigrant. “ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) has issued a detainer for Oliver Funes-Machado, an unlawfully present Honduran national, following his arrest March 6 on local charges in Franklin County, North Carolina,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said in a statement.

It’s not yet known why Machado killed his mother. And it’s not surprising that already, some are using his crime as an example of why illegal immigration needs to be more limited.

